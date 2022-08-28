Rita Ora cuts a casual figure in a black hoodie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She was in Zurich this weekend to perform at the city’s open-air festival.

And Rita Ora cut a casual figure as she boarded a private jet to leave the Swiss city after Saturday’s show.

The singer, 31, looked low-key in a black hoodie and white and blue patterned leggings as she walked to the plane with a group of her friends.

Style: Rita Ora cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and patterned leggings as she boarded a private jet after her performance at the Zurich Open Air festival on Saturday

Rita completed her look with a pair of chunky black trainers and a smart black coat over her arm as she stepped outside.

The blonde beauty completed her relaxed look with a bright blue quilted Dior bag and sported stylish shades on her face.

She wore her light locks in her classic curly style and chose to go makeup-free after a busy few days.

Earlier in the day, she said she “couldn’t wait to perform” when the star revealed she had made it to the city of Switzerland.

Relaxed: Rita completed her look with a pair of chunky black trainers and wore a smart black jacket over her arm as she stepped outside

She captioned messages from her performance outfit: ‘We’re here! 8.15 pm on the main stage, be there or else!!! Can’t wait to perform for all of you tonight! Let’s go!!’

The festival kicked off on Tuesday with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, Bastille, G-EAZY and David Guetta all already taking the stage.

While acts such as KYGO, Lewis Capaldi and Camelphat perform alongside Rita on the final day of the festival.

It comes after the star secretly tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi in a private ceremony earlier this month.

The look: The blonde beauty paired her relaxed look with a bright blue Dior quilted bag and sported stylish shades on her face

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.