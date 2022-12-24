Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi party with Nick Grimshaw

Rita Ora was in a good mood as she celebrated with husband Taika Waititi and friends at Nick Grimshaw’s house ahead of Christmas Day.

The singer, 32, arrived in a pink coat and held a present wrapped in the same colored wrapping paper before posing in front of the Christmas tree draped in shimmering silver tinsel with Nick, 38, and his dance buddy Meshach Henry, 25.

Radio DJ Nick, Rita and her filmmaker husband Taika, 47, were seen posing alongside their friends, with Rita looking stylish in a black top with cut-out details.

Taika, who married Rita this summer in an intimate ceremony in London, looked a casual figure in a black bomber jacket for his night out.

Nick posted the photos to Instagram on Christmas Eve, writing, “This is the season! Merry Christmas everyone!’

Rita gave fans an insight into how she spends her free time with husband Taika this week, as she shared a clip of the pair testing social media filters this week.

Rita wore a sexy purple cropped number for her latest Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

As they posed, the filters gradually turned them into different characters, with Rita ending the video by smiling and winking.

The couple in love giggled as they tested the TikTok effects and made a series of different expressions.

The couple’s hijinks come after Rita’s husband Taika revealed that actor Robert Pattinson played matchmaker in their relationship – introducing them to each other at a barbecue where they became friends.

The director, who married the singer earlier this year, said he knew Miss Ora for three years before their friendship blossomed into romance and they started dating in 2021.

Waititi said on Louis Theroux’s Interviews series that his and Miss Ora’s relationship works because they were “best friends” before.

When asked about their first meeting, Waititi told Theroux, “We’ve actually known each other for years before we got together.

“Everyone thinks we met in Australia last year. Do you know who brought her to my house? Robert Pattinson. He persuaded her.

‘I had a little barbeque and we just got talking, we hit it off, we became friends. Then we were just good buddies for the next three and a half years.

“We had several relationships and every time we hung out, we picked up where we left off, and it was a good friendship, and we decided to screw it all up.

“I just love the fact that we work hard, and we both have our own jobs and are independent, but are also best friends.

‘We are from different parts of the world, she is from Kosovo and I am from New Zealand. They are very far away, but our backgrounds were quite similar.

“We both grew up poor in working-class families her dad had pubs and she hung out in pubs a lot when she was a kid and my mum worked in pubs and a lot of my family like to be in pubs so I was in pubs a lot as a child.

“The background of the Maori communities is very similar to the Kosovar communities, as if our sensibilities are quite aligned, I think.”