Risk taking Graham Potter did not play it safe against Salzburg and he has work to do with Chelsea

If ever there was an opportunity for a manager to play it safe, it might be this one.

Graham Potter’s first game at Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge and in the Champions League. A night when only a win would suffice for Chelsea after falling behind in their Group E opener at Dinamo Zagreb.

But if there’s one thing that’s obvious about Potter, it’s that the safe and easy option isn’t really what he’s doing.

Graham Potter had hoped for more after his first game at Chelsea

The move that kick-started his coaching career from non-league Leeds Carnegie to Sweden’s Ostersund was anything but, summarizing Potter’s risk-taking element that appealed to Chelsea’s owners.

There was certainly nothing predictable about his first Chelsea squad.

It featured only one natural centre-back and three full-backs, leading to a gamble on how they would line up.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the hosts early in the second half

Just as intriguingly, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, summer purchases that had cost his new employers a total of £100m, sat on the couch.

Based on one of the many things he is remembered for in Brighton, the tactical unpredictability of his matches, it may be worth getting used to.

Line-up changes were the norm, sometimes several times in one match.

But Noah Okafor managed to take advantage of some poor Chelsea defenses to equalize

UEFA were among those who were confused. What they presented on the official team sheet as a Chelsea 4-2-3-1 started out as a 3-1-4-2. It only looked like a four-line defense as Reece James diligently backed off while they had one man up front after Potter made changes in the second half.

Jorginho was close by to support his centre-backs. Raheem Sterling’s bet wide on the left gave him a starting position he seemed more suited to and allowed him to drive in dangerously as he picked up the pace.

There was also a lot of responsibility for Thiago Silva, often on the last line of outfield defense at the center line. He showed the expected composure and experience for such a role until he misjudged a tackle just before Salzburg’s equalizer.

The Blues remain bottom of Group E after defeat in Zagreb last week

That meant this may have felt all too familiar to former Brighton boss Potter – dominance of possession, lots of passes, decent number of tries, but the last part was missing too often and the result didn’t reflect performance.

However, former manager Thomas Tuchel was not forgotten.

Applause rang out in the 21st minute, followed by his ‘Super Tommy Tuchel’ song to acknowledge his 2021 win in this competition. But this is very much Potter’s Chelsea now. And it’s he who now has to find the right formula to get them off the table and through.