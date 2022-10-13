Risk of financial accidents is on the rise

The writer is a North American economist at Pimco

The question for macro forecasters has evolved from whether we will see a recession in major developed economies, to when and how deep?

Shallow recessions in developed markets are still the most likely result of the central bank’s aggressive policy responses to rising inflation. However, the risk of contagion in the financial markets triggering a more severe recession looms large.

Key interest rates at the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are all moving up and are expected to hang around longer as high inflation in developed markets appears broad and entrenched. Indeed, superficial recessions may now be necessary to halt that inflation – an outcome that was not easy to achieve in the past.

Between 1960 and 1991, the average real contraction of gross domestic product in developed markets during a recession was 1.5 percent, while the unemployment rate increased by 2 percent.

When recessions are ranked by the rate of increase in core inflation in the two years of the previous expansion, recessions with higher inflation rates were significantly worse, as were recessions following more aggressive monetary policy tightening.

However, higher household savings, a measure of the more general strength of the private sector balance sheet, tends to lead to shorter and much shallower recessions. And as a result of unprecedented pandemic-related policy intervention, the private sector is in relatively good shape with a significant cash buffer and longer maturities with historically low interest rates – something that should help mitigate the expected downturn.

Nevertheless, aggressive rate hikes could create unforeseen tensions in financial markets, and sudden shutdowns in credit markets that could increase the risk of a more severe contraction. These second-round effects of higher interest rates are difficult to predict in advance, as they only become apparent once markets are already under pressure.

In the past, we’ve argued that policymakers’ fears of these second-round effects would ultimately limit the rise in interest rates. However, with inflation now high, central banks face tough choices, and so far they have focused on fighting inflationary pressures with the fastest rate of rate hikes in decades.

So far, central banks have successfully tightened financial conditions without an accident in financial markets. Still, the tightening financial conditions usually only affect the real economy with some delay, and the events of recent weeks are a reminder that financial vulnerabilities can quickly emerge.

In the UK, the Bank of England is now buying government bonds to restore “market forces” after government-proposed tax cuts pushed yields on longer-dated government bonds higher. The jump in yields had led to liquidity problems for UK pensions.

In addition, markets started to reflect increasing financial stress this month, with the price of credit event protection rising along with short-term interest rates for some European banks.

Likewise, the European Central Bank also has a limited tolerance for stress in the financial markets. Unlike the Bank of England, it did not have to announce a surprise market intervention, but in July it pre-emptively created the Transmission Protection Instrument to ensure that bond spreads between Germany and other euro area countries remain narrow.

Recommended

This, plus the European Central Bank’s choice to raise interest rates without shrinking its balance sheet, could limit government bond tensions despite a broader trend of higher debt among euro area governments to mitigate the impact on households of higher energy prices. to weaken.

Where does this leave us? Shallow recessions are still the base case. However, managing a superficial recession becomes more difficult for central banks when they are forced to offset the inflationary effects of simpler fiscal policies.

In addition, because monetary policy affects the real economy only with variable and uncertain delays, central banks must rely on historical relationships that may have evolved. In the US, we expect the Fed to further raise its benchmark rate to ensure that real interest rates are positive enough to weigh on economic activity.

When faced with the policy flaw of too much inflation or a severe recession, central bankers still seem solely focused on cutting inflation, even if it increases the risk of a more severe downturn.