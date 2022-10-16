Rising star Harry Brook reflects on living out his childhood dream… and why he cut out Big Macs

There was never any doubt in Harry Brook’s mind.

“If you were to talk to my mother and father they would tell you almost as soon as I could talk that I wanted to play cricket for England,” says the new star of the English game. “Fortunately I have now and even if I never play again, I have fulfilled my ambition.”

He certainly doesn’t have to worry about adding to his one Test and 14 Twenty20 international appearances, as there will certainly be many more to come in all formats.

England’s rising star Harry Brook has wanted to play for England since he could ‘speak’

Brook, at 23, is already regarded by wise judges as England’s next great batter and, crucially, one who will thrive in both white and red ball cricket. “I don’t know who said that,” he says, as he confidently shuffles in his seat in the England team hotel during the T20 World Cup. “I don’t have Twitter and I never read these things. But I don’t think I would be here if I didn’t have the confidence to believe I’m a good player.

“One thing I’ve been working on is trying to stay in the moment. I don’t really want to think about the future because if I look too far ahead, everything can go downhill. All I’m thinking about is golfing this afternoon. Then it’s the next game and concentrate on my first ball.’

It was the morning after England won a rare win in Australia and Brook spoke to Sportsmail about his breakthrough year in Twenty20 and Test cricket for England, his cricket-crazed family and the huge decision they’d made to send him to boarding school in 14 — and the mentor of the Sedbergh School in Cumbria who helped change his life.

But first we talked about beating Australia, who, after a series win in Pakistan, re-established England as one of the favorites for the World Cup.

“I walked into the ground with some guys for the second game and said, ‘Let’s just win the series today, how good would that be?’” Brooks says.

“Nobody sees this as a warm-up. The main goal was to beat Australia and take that confidence to the World Cup. So far, so good.’

Not that Brook has made his mark in this part of the world. His poor record in the series against Australia and in the Big Bash for Hobart is in stark contrast to his success in the Blast with Yorkshire, the Pakistani Super League with Lahore, a fruitful start to the red ball season last summer and his huge positive after that. impression on England.

“I’ve been waiting for someone here to ask about my record,” he smiles. ‘I haven’t spent much time there until now! Australia is a serious group. They can be intimidating. But you just have to go out and do your job.’

Brook has struggled so far in Australia but will try to change that at the T20 World Cup

Brook has been doing a pretty good job since returning to his old mentor from school – Martin Speight, the former Sussex and Durham batsman – and asking him to help solve the technical problem that kept him from realizing his huge potential.

“It was right before Covid,” Brook says. “I went to Martin because I knew he would be the best man to help me. I had to change because I came out in all sorts of ways. I wanted to narrow it down to one or two modes of discharge, so I introduced a trigger move.

“I used to stand still, but now I have a little back and forth and that helps my balance, weight and my head to get to the ball. I play straight and now feel in a position to play almost every shot.

“But I’m sure something else will turn up in the future, and if it does, I’ll go back to Speighty to help me again.”

Speight was something of a pioneer when he played in the 1990s and was one of the first batters to try to beat fast bowlers. And he was innovative when he coached Brook.

“The basics definitely come first and then you can try your funky stuff,” says Brook.

“There was a drill where Martin put the cones 360 degrees around a field and I earned points if I hit the ball into each cone. That probably helped how I can hit the ball in different areas now.”

Brook has impressed for England with his ability to hit the ball to all parts of the ground

But perhaps the greatest help came from the field. “I was a little fat boy when I first went to Sedbergh and I called myself the heavy roller then,” he smiles. “I still wouldn’t say I’m in the best shape, but I’m trying to be smart now.

‘Eating Big Macs every day isn’t good for you, is it? I just did everything to get fitter. I was always going to work hard in cricket, but at that point I had to find the motivation to get stronger, fitter and faster.’

That motivation came from moving to Sedbergh on a scholarship from his state school near his home village of Burley in Wharfedale, West Yorkshire. But in the beginning, the transition was difficult.

“The first month was really hard because I had never been away from home for so long,” Brook admits.

“I remember being on the phone with my mom all the time asking if I could come home because I didn’t want to be there.

“But I just got through it and persevered. After that I really enjoyed it and some of my best friends are now out of school. It has been one of the most important things in my life and I will forever be grateful to Sedbergh and everyone who made it possible for me to go there.”

The leafy surroundings of Sedbergh are a world away from international cricket. But Brook has taken to the field with confidence this year, making his Test debut against South Africa at the Oval. The experience started when Ben Stokes, playfully, said that Brook was a bit stupid. “It was funny, he can call me whatever he likes – he’s Ben Stokes!” says Brook. And it was an eventful week in more ways than one. I really thought the match would be called off if the Queen sadly passed away,” Brook adds.

“When it became clear that we would start on the third day, Stokesey brought us together and said: ‘Whatever happens, we are going to get a result from this game, whether we win or they win’.

“And then we won in about two days. It was really ridiculous.

“The mentality that he and Baz McCullum have brought into the group has been so good. They were phenomenal this year and it was great to be a part of that.”

Brook (L) has enjoyed life under new England Test coach Brendon McCullum (center right)

Brook’s most spectacular moment came when he crushed 81 from 35 balls to win the third T20 international in Karachi, a thrilling display that forced Jos Buttler to say England had reconsidered their World Cup squad plans to place him at number 5.

That’s where he will face Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday in their tournament opener, unless Liam Livingstone somehow forces a reconsideration on his return in the final friendly against Pakistan here at the Gabba.

“What I did in Pakistan helped me get into the team, but there’s no fixed place in my eyes,” says Brook. “I have to keep scoring points. You never have enough runs.’

Spoken like a true Yorkshireman and an Englishman who can be expected to get those runs in Test and T20 cricket for many years to come.