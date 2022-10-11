Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems

Study Sites in and Near Nags Head, North Carolina, USA Credit: M. O’Driscoll



Sea level rise and major storms plague coastal communities, leading to increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change and impacts on local infrastructure.

Communities along the coast often have their own wastewater treatment systems, known as septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are approximately 1 million homes with septic systems that are either coastal or in watersheds that drain into the ocean.

To work effectively, coastal septic systems depend on unsaturated soils to filter wastewater and divert flow away from homes. But in some communities, the shallow water table is rising, leaving homeowners in a precarious position.

“Normally, if you allow the septic systems in North Carolina, they want about a foot and a half of unsaturated soil under the system,” explains Michael O’Driscoll, an associate professor at East Carolina University. O’Driscoll is co-author of a new study to be presented tomorrow at the Geological Society of America’s annual meeting.

Homes on Nags Head, North Carolina, have septic systems that are inundated by rising groundwater levels. This increase leads to the failure of septic systems and wastewater treatment. Credit: M. O’Driscoll



However, as groundwater levels rise in some of these areas, septic systems no longer function as designed.

“You can let a mixture of groundwater and untreated waste come to the surface,” O’Driscoll says. Although unpleasant, it can also be a health hazard because the normal filtration of bacteria and viruses does not take place. In addition to the problem, this water can back up in homes, causing a real problem for residents. Some residents have waited days to weeks for the water to recede before using their septic system.

As part of the larger North Carolina Sea Grant research effort, O’Driscoll and colleagues focused on understanding rising groundwater levels in coastal areas. “We wanted to get an idea of ​​where the more risky areas are, to help understand and try to come up with solutions for how to adapt to this change,” he says.

The team focused on the town of Nags Head, a popular tourist destination in Dare County, North Carolina. “If you look at sea level rise along the Atlantic coast, that part of Northeast North Carolina and Southern Virginia around the Chesapeake Bay has one of the highest rates of sea level rise,” O’Driscoll said. “Some city officials noticed they have more problems with groundwater-related flooding and stormwater problems.”

The region has a long track record of groundwater level data from eight NC Department of Environmental Quality aquifer wells, dating back to 1983. Along with these state-run wells, the researchers installed instruments at five additional wells to look at how groundwater fluctuations affect septic systems. influenced .

They found that the groundwater level rises with sea level rise. This change has reduced the unsaturated soil thickness required for functional septic systems. By looking at land surface elevations of septic systems and groundwater levels, the team found that in the Nags Head area, homes that were less than about 2.6 meters above sea level were more likely to have insufficiently unsaturated soil and likely to have problems with on– on-site water treatment systems.

Septic tank in South Nags Head, North Carolina, being flooded with groundwater. Photo taken in November 2020. Credits: M. O’Driscoll



Given state regulations, 45 inches of unsaturated soil requires septic systems to operate as designed, having groundwater levels within a foot of the land surface means problems, O’Driscoll says. “The systems in the lower areas are having problems at the moment,” he says. During their investigation, a house they monitored had groundwater in the drain field about 70% of the time. “That tells you there’s no treatment…and it can only get worse over time.”

To combat dysfunctional on-site wastewater systems, O’Driscoll says some builders are creating an artificial buffer. They place septic systems in accumulated sand, effectively increasing the drainage field and adding unsaturated soil. In some communities, such as Nags Head, officials have created their own septic health initiatives to identify problem areas and deal with failing systems that need to be replaced.

O’Driscoll notes that large municipal wastewater treatment plants are prohibitively expensive for some communities. He says that if there is an area with a hot spot of failing systems, an advanced treatment system called a package factory could be an option for a community. They are more expensive than a septic system, but much less than building a municipal wastewater treatment center.

The team’s research shows that updated regulations for septic systems are critical to coastal communities. Current regulations for septic systems only take into account a static and stable groundwater level, not the potentially ever-rising amounts the researchers observed. O’Driscoll says new regulations should consider a long-term approach more related to a home’s longevity.

