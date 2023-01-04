Rishi Sunak’s old boss at an Indian restaurant where he served tables said it has gone out of business

Rishi Sunak’s old boss at an Indian restaurant where the prime minister served the tables and held his wedding reception has announced that his company has been liquidated amid the cost-of-living crisis and owes £840,000 to creditors.

Kuti Miah – who runs the award-winning Kuti’s Brasserie, where the prime minister served tables as a teenager – said rising inflation has made times ‘very difficult’.

The company behind the restaurant in Southampton, Hampshire, owes more than £840,000 to creditors, Companies House documents show.

Miah, 62, has known the 42-year-old prime minister since he was two years old.

As a teenager, Sunak worked unpaid shifts as a waiter in Mr Miah’s restaurant in Southampton’s Grade II listed Royal Pier gatehouse ‘just for fun’.

The prime minister served tables in the award-winning Kuti’s Brasserie as a teenager. Pictured January 3, 2023

Mr Miah is a family friend of the Sunaks, and the Chancellor held his wedding reception there in 2009. Pictured, Kuti’s Brasserie near Mayflower Park in Southampton

The Winchester College apprentice is said to be excellent at clearing tables, never dropped plates and was an expert at tallying up customers’ bills during his time at the restaurant before studying personal protective equipment at the University of Oxford.

Mr. Miah is a family friend of the Sunaks and the Chancellor held his wedding reception there in 2009.

Mr. Miah has previously said that the Sunak family regularly celebrates Christmas at his restaurant.

Mr. Miah added that Mr. Sunak was “a people person” who loved “talking to customers” and was an “expert” in calculating customer bills.

Mr Miah previously told local newspaper the Daily Echo: ‘I’ve known Rishi since he was a little baby. His father Yashvir is my very good friend.

“He grew up in my presence and I always said that Rishi is going to be an important person because he was so smart and kind.

“They’ve never missed Christmas Eve here in the last 25 years.”

The company behind Kuti’s Brasserie is Joytun Bari Ltd, of which Mr. Miah is a director.

He said it has been put into voluntary liquidation.

The filings show that Joytun Bari Ltd owes £338,214.04 to HMRCs, as well as over £270,000 to Mr Miah himself, £40,000 to Southampton City Council and £40,000 to Barclays Bank.

Imran Brothers Ltd of Poole, Dorset owes £46,000, while Khosla Wines of Hayes owes £34,000.

Asiatic Limited of Barking in Essex owes £20,000, Euro Foods in South Wales owes £34,600 and Gandhi Oriental Foods of Barking owes £13,000.

Mr Miah said he “loves his customers like family” and spoke of the financial difficulties.

He said, ‘It’s not easy to survive these things.

“I have been surviving for generations. The restaurant remains open, people can still come and eat with us.

“I worked hard for 43 years and now we are in a global crisis.”

He added that the cost-of-living crisis is “very difficult.”

He said, “These are very, very difficult times, but I remain a positive person.”

However, Mr Miah said the restaurant will remain open and in business.

Kuti’s Brasserie in Southampton, the restaurant where Chancellor Rishi Sunak held his wedding reception. Pictured: The restaurant owner Kuti Miah outside his establishment

A special decision was made that Joytun Bari would be liquidated voluntarily.

The restaurant has won a number of national awards, including Best Spice Restaurant in the British Curry Awards.

In November 2020, the restaurant was fined for ignoring coronavirus restrictions by hosting a wedding party of more than 30 people.

Police issued the £1,000 fine after Indian restaurant Kuti’s Brasserie hosted the party that breached coronavirus restrictions and banned receptions of more than 15 people.

Officers denounced the ‘obvious disregard for requirements there to protect the whole community’ and also fined the 39-year-old groom £200 for breaking the rule of six.

PC Brian Swallow, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Force Licensing Team, said at the time: ‘It is very disappointing that a licensed property is in breach of clear hospitality guidelines designed to keep customers safe and limit the spread, not only among customers. but the community as a whole.

“We understand that many people have missed socializing and celebrating this year, but this showed a clear disregard for the requirements that are in place to protect the whole community during this very difficult time.”