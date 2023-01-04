Rishi Sunak’s Five Promises at the Beginning of 2023: What Are They? And what is the chance of success of PM?

Rishi Sunak today made five pledges to “bring peace of mind” as he delivered his first major speech as prime minister.

In early 2023, Mr Sunak promised action in the coming months on the cost of living, NHS backlogs and the Channel migrant crisis.

The prime minister urged voters to “judge us by the effort we put in and the results we get” against the five pledges.

But how does Mr. Sunak intend to keep his promises? And what are his chances of success in delivering it?

These are his five promises:

1. ‘We are going to halve inflation’

The promise: We are halving inflation this year to lower the cost of living and give people financial security.

The problem: Double-digit inflation is putting unbearable pressure on household and public service budgets.

How is the commitment fulfilled? Sunak counts on global factors doing most of the heavy lifting to cut inflation in half from its current 10.7 percent. But it will also strengthen his determination to contain public sector wage increases.

Chance of success: Eight out of 10, provided there are no new shocks to the global economy.

2. ‘We grow the economy’

The promise: We will grow the economy and create better paying jobs and opportunities across the country.

The problem: The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that economic growth will not return until 2024 after more than a year of recession, during which more than half a million people will lose their jobs.

How is the commitment fulfilled? Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will draft a new growth plan with the budget. Mr Sunak previously supported tax breaks for business investment and said yesterday there would be a new focus on boosting innovation and getting more over-50s back to work.

Chance of success: Six out of 10, although growth is likely to be weak this year.

3. ‘We are going to ensure that the national debt falls’

The promise: We will ensure that our national debt is reduced so that we can secure the future of public services.

The problem: The UK’s mountain of debt has soared in the wake of the pandemic and is expected to reach 106.7% of GDP this year, forcing the government to pay massive interest payments.

How is the commitment fulfilled? Mr Hunt has already set the target of deleveraging within five years as one of his ‘fiscal rules’. Meeting this will require a tight grip on spending and tax cuts may be delayed.

Chance of success: Eight out of 10, although not until well after the next election.

4. ‘NHS waiting lists will fall’

The promise: Waiting lists on the NHS will fall and people will get the care they need faster.

The problem: The waiting list has risen to a record seven million in the wake of the pandemic. More than 410,000 have waited more than a year for treatment – ​​up from just over 1,500 before the pandemic.

How is the commitment fulfilled? Ministers are pushing through a range of reforms, such as new ‘surgical hubs’ to tackle the backlog and the NHS will publish a ‘recovery plan’ this month.

Chance of success: Five out of ten, unless he can quickly resolve the strikes and re-energize a demoralized workforce.

5. ‘We will pass new laws to stop small boats’

The promise: We will pass new laws to stop small boats, and make sure that if you come to this country illegally, you will be detained and quickly removed.

The problem: Last year, more than 45,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats, up from just over 1,800 in 2019.

How is the commitment fulfilled? The Prime Minister will introduce new laws this month to make it impossible for people to claim asylum after crossing the Channel. Ministers hope to deport people to Rwanda and other third countries.

Chance of success: Three out of 10, unless the Prime Minister can make deals to send people back to the countries they came from.