Rishi Sunak vows to work ‘day and night’ to get Britain back on track

Rishi Sunak vowed today in his first major speech as prime minister to work “day and night” to get Britain back on track.

In a bid to come to the fore in 2023 amid a crippling wave of strikes, Mr Sunak acknowledged the enormous pressure hospitals are facing, saying he was taking “urgent action” to protect services.

He also denounced “misinformation” from unions about strikes, and said the government will soon present its next move.

Mr Sunak also wants to show he has a broader view of Britain’s future, setting out five pledges to judge him against – including that inflation will be halved this year to tackle the cost of living, and that the situation of migrants from the Channel will be eased.

“These five promises are the priorities of the people,” he said.

He announced his ambition that everyone will study mathematics until they are at least 18 years old.

The Prime Minister has received a glimmer of hope in a new poll. While Labor has a stunning 20-point lead overall, the Redfield & Wilton survey found that Mr Sunak has surpassed Keir Starmer by leaps and bounds as the public’s favorite prime minister.

The Tory leader was the 38 per cent choice, compared to 36 per cent for Sir Keir – a clear sign that he is stabilizing the government after the disastrous Liz Truss era.

However, the Conservative power struggle that devastated 2022 has already resurfaced, with Ms Truss’s allies expressing anger that Mr Sunak has abandoned her proposals for a radical overhaul of childcare.

Mr Sunak will outline his comprehensive approach to solving the strain on the healthcare system, including a renewed focus on tackling the delayed discharges clogging hospital beds

The Prime Minister has received a glimmer of hope in a new poll. While Labor has a stunning 20-point lead overall, the Redfield & Wilton survey found that Mr Sunak has surpassed Keir Starmer by leaps and bounds as the public’s favorite prime minister.

Rishi Sunak’s ‘big idea’ of compulsory math up to age 18 is derided as a ‘distraction’ Rishi Sunak’s ‘big idea’ of making maths compulsory until the age of 18 was today derided as a ‘dead cat’ to distract from the NHS crisis and winter of discontent. In his first major speech as Prime Minister this afternoon, Mr Sunak will pledge to equip children for the ‘jobs of the future’ by tackling the UK’s high rates of illiteracy. Young people will be forced to take ‘some form’ of mathematics, either through new courses or existing qualifications such as A Levels, T Levels and Core Maths. For most, the drive is practical skills rather than algebra. But opposition parties dismissed the initiative as “empty” and “admitting to failure” – while the Tories urged Sunak to focus instead on tackling illegal immigration. Nigel Farage swiped that “quadratic equations” wouldn’t help solve “broken Britain.”

In his speech, Mr Sunak will signal a renewed focus on tackling the delayed discharges clogging hospital beds.

He promises to come up with an “urgent care recovery plan” later this month, linked to a primary care recovery plan to improve access to GPs.

The prime minister will warn that the country cannot afford the double-digit wage increases demanded by militant union leaders, and will also confirm plans for “hard” measures to limit strike interruptions.

But he will also set out his strategy for building a better Britain, including plans to make maths compulsory until the age of 18 to boost skills and productivity.

He will say that the UK is a maverick and that it is time to ‘reinvent our approach to numeracy’ – and warn that the current approach to maths is ‘failing our children’.

He is expected to say, “This is personal to me. Every chance I’ve had in life started with the education I was so fortunate to receive.

And it’s the single most important reason I got into politics: to give every child the highest possible level of education.

“Thanks to the reforms we have implemented since 2010 and the hard work of so many outstanding teachers, we have made incredible progress.

“With the right plan – the right commitment to excellence – I see no reason why we can’t compete with the best education systems in the world.”

Mr Sunak will admit that the introduction of maths for 18-year-olds will take longer than the two remaining years in this House.

He will emphasize the importance of numeracy and emphasize that ‘our children’s work requires more analytical skills’.

The Prime Minister will say: ‘One of the biggest mindset changes we need in education today is to reinvent our approach to math.

‘Currently, only half of all 16 to 19 year olds are studying mathematics. But in a world where data is everywhere and statistics are the basis of every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before.

“And to let our children go out into the world without those skills is to abandon our children.”

The government apparently has no plans to make Maths A level compulsory for all 16 year olds and further details will be set out in due course.

Ministers are instead exploring existing routes, such as the core qualifications in Mathematics and T-Levels, as well as more innovative options.

Sources in Whitehall said the NHS crisis has been at the top of Mr Sunak’s domestic agenda in recent weeks and he is now involved in intense daily meetings to get ‘under the hood’ of the NHS.

“It’s something he’s going to be very focused on this month, and probably next month,” a source says.

The speech comes against a bleak backdrop of problems in the post-pandemic NHS. A range of hospital trusts and ambulance services have recently reported critical incidents as they grapple with the combination of record backlogs and rising flu and Covid cases.

Some health chiefs have claimed delays are leading to an additional 500 deaths per week.

Ambulances wait outside Portsmouth Hospital due to a shortage of rooms, while patients wait in the vehicles for hours

Downing Street said ministers had been “outspoken” to the public that the NHS would face an “extremely challenging winter” after the pandemic.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said the prime minister was ‘confident’ the health service had the funding it needed, but acknowledged that some people would face long delays for treatment.

“We expected backlogs and waiting times to increase… we see that playing out,” says the spokesperson.

“We are confident that we are providing the NHS with the funding it needs to address these issues,” he added. When asked if the NHS is in crisis, he said it was ‘an unprecedented challenge’.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said the government is aiming to “get the people out of hospital who don’t need to be there” to “accelerate ambulance handover delays.”

Mr. Sunak’s plans will focus heavily on improving social care to facilitate the discharge of elderly patients