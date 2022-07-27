Rishi Sunak vows to launch a ‘major crackdown’ on grooming gangs

Rishi Sunak today promises a “big crackdown on grooming gangs” and wider efforts to protect women if he wins the Tory leadership contest.

The former chancellor will pass new laws to crack down on members of sexual abuse circles and set up emergency task forces in the cities where they have taken power.

In today’s Daily Mail, he also warns that fears of racism should not deter the fight against grooming gangs, after an investigation found that police failed to address widespread abuse by South Asian men in Telford for fear of being “politically incorrect.” ‘ to see.

In a separate step, Mr. Sunak will make it a crime for men to take intimate photos of women without their consent.

“Sexual violence against women and girls must be treated as a national emergency until it is defeated,” he said last night. “As a father of two girls, I want them to be able to go for a walk at night or go to a store at night without fear of being threatened.”

He said that as chancellor he has stepped up support for victims but will go further if he becomes prime minister.

“I will criminalize it if you harass women by taking intimate photos of them without their consent and I will take a massive crackdown on grooming gangs,” he added.

“We can’t stop ourselves from catching dangerous criminals who prey on women, and I won’t stop until we live in a society where women and girls can live their daily lives safely and securely.”

Under his plans, the National Crime Agency (NCA) will be ordered to launch investigations wherever significant activity by grooming gangs is known to have taken place. The NCA is already leading a massive investigation called Operation Stovewood into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham. Sunak would also launch a National Grooming Gangs Whistleblower Network to ensure cases are duly investigated, and end the scandal of public authorities ignoring evidence of abuse.

And the NCA would set up a database to help police monitor gang members, especially those who operate across the lines.

It would become a criminal offense to be a member of a grooming gang or facilitate its actions, while those who lead the abuse would face life sentences.

Officers would also be given the power to compel suspects to explain why they had the contact details of young people under the age of 18 on their mobile phones.

It would be a criminal offense for those arrested for the sexual exploitation of children not to reveal or lie about their ethnicity or nationality.

Sunak would go ahead with the Bill of Rights proposed by Boris Johnson’s administration last month, making it more difficult for foreign members of grooming gangs to resist deportation.

Frontline police officers would also receive new training to help them identify victims of exploitation, reminding them to serve without fear or favor — and that their fear of being accused of racism must not allow criminals to escape punishment.

Sexual violence against women and girls should be treated as a national emergency until defeated, writes RISHI SUNAK

By RISHI SUNAK for THE DAILY MAIL

How seriously do we as a society take the protection of women and girls? There is a strong cultural consensus, supported by legislation, that deplores and prohibits any form of sexual violence. And yet women and girls are still being attacked. Every case is a disgrace that seriously undermines the sense of security to which every woman is entitled.

As a man, I wouldn’t think twice about walking to the shops at night, but my wife and daughters would hesitate – because of the threat of other men. That’s something I’m determined to change.

As Chancellor, I have made it one of my priorities to increase support for victims. By 2024/25, we will invest £192 million a year in victim support, including 1,000 independent sexual violence counselors and 24/7 support for rape victims. I also funded Operation Soteria, a groundbreaking new approach to policing that makes police investigations less invasive for victims and puts them at the forefront so more perpetrators are brought to justice.

But we have to go further. A moral and practical failure of our so-called civilized society is that the authorities often turn a blind eye to sexual violence that takes place in marginalized communities. The recent report on grooming gangs and child exploitation in Telford was just the latest in a long series of investigations and investigations into the industrial rape of young girls by criminal gangs. This is something that has happened in dozens of cities in the UK. It goes back many years and there is no doubt that it continues today.

What irritates me beyond measure is the fact – and this is supported by clear evidence – that a misplaced fear of being accused of racism has led the authorities in these areas to watch and allow the most disgusting crimes to happen. Thousands of girls could have been spared rape, drug addiction and coercion at the hands of these grooming gangs.

It took heroic efforts from the likes of Sarah Champion, the Labor MP for Rotherham and the trailblazing journalist, Andrew Norfolk, to expose the scale of the abuse. For that they have been accused of cynicism and racism. Sarah Champion was forced from the front seat of Labor by her own side, who said even discussing grooming gangs was “seditious and irresponsible”.

The bravest of all are the victims who survived and spoke out about the terrible things that were done to them.

Nor should we assume that domestic rape and sexual coercion are a thing of the past. It can happen in all communities, but there is no doubt that it is the more marginalized communities that have a harder time controlling the police and social services.

If Britain is serious about fighting these scourges, public authorities, including parliament, must show greater determination.

Many criminals convicted of sexual assault are repeat offenders. Once is enough. If I become Prime Minister, I will impose stricter sentences on gang members and more scrutiny and control after incarceration. It is time to put the interests of victims above those of perpetrators.

Rehabilitation is a laudable goal, but should never be pursued if it poses a risk to women.

I will order the National Crime Agency to create an emergency task force to track down the criminal gangs that continue to rape and abuse girls across Britain.

Those predators that are determined to be foreigners should be evicted – something the Bill of Rights that I will be passing will make easier. There needs to be much more emphasis on victim support, which means not only more resources, but also a more open national conversation to break the silence.

I entered politics to do good, but making things better is not just about improvement and innovation. It’s about the determination to fight evil.

Sexual violence against women and girls should be treated as a national emergency until defeated.