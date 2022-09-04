Rishi Sunak says he WON’T quit as MP if he loses Tory leader battle

Rishi Sunak today dismissed rumors that he will leave the Commons and go to California if he loses the battle for Tory leadership.

The former chancellor is widely expected to be defeated by Liz Truss when the results of the match are finally announced tomorrow.

But he shook off speculation that he might choose to return to the US – where he previously worked – and insisted he wanted to remain in Yorkshire as MP for Richmond.

Instead, he stressed that he would “continue to support the Conservative government,” even though there are signs that Mrs Truss will not offer him a job in her cabinet.

When BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg pointed to clips praising California, Sunak – known as one of the wealthiest MPs with a billionaire heiress wife – said: “I’m staying as an MP.”

Rishi Sunak (pictured today on the BBC) is expected to be defeated by Liz Truss when the results of the match are finally announced tomorrow

Instead, he emphasized that he would “continue to support the Conservative government,” even though there are signs that Ms Truss (pictured) will not offer him a job in her cabinet

Revealing that he was with activists in his constituency after the campaign formally ended on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “It was a great privilege to represent them as their MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, I would be happy to continue to do so.” as long as they will have me.’

He added: ‘It is presumptuous to say, because I have to be selected by my own members. But I was with them on Friday night and it was a great privilege to represent them. And I know I can do a good job for them.’

When asked if he would be back in the lead if he doesn’t win this time, Mr. Sunak said, “Oh god. We just finished this campaign. So I’d say… I need to recover from this. But I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in any capacity.”

When asked if that’s a yes, he said, ‘No god, no no no, I think my job now is to support a Conservative government. I want to see that succeed and that’s what I’m going to do.’

Mr Sunak said he does not believe that the problem of rising energy bills can be solved ‘for everyone’.

When asked what he would do about utility bills on day one, Mr Sunak said: “I think this is the most pressing issue facing the country. I’ve said that from the start of the campaign and that’s why I drew up a clear plan and framework for how I would go about it and support people.’

He added: “I think everyone will need some help given the magnitude of the challenge. And then two other groups of people who need further help. Those are the ones with the lowest incomes, about a third of all households in the country, and then the third group of retirees.’

He said he would directly support the latter two groups financially, but when asked how many people would get under his plans, Mr Sunak said, “It would not be right or responsible for me to sit here and give you the exact cents and the pound amount, and that’s because I’m not in. I haven’t seen all the numbers, the country’s finances.’

“When you have a situation like this, I don’t think you can solve the problem for everyone and it would be wrong to pretend otherwise. But what I’ve done in the past is direct most aid to the most vulnerable,” he added.

In her own interview, Ms Truss vowed ‘immediate’ action to help Britons with energy costs if confirmed as Tory leader tomorrow.

The foreign minister said her future new government would take steps within a week – and admitted the country faces “serious challenges”.

Ms Truss declined to say exactly what the support measures entail, even ruling out the possibility of Labor copying the £70bn plan to freeze the energy cap. She also dodged the question of what would happen if Vladimir Putin turns off the gas taps this winter.

But when she appeared on the BBC’s new political show on Sunday, hosted by Laura Kuenssberg, she softened fears of an ‘Armageddon scenario’ and claimed the UK has endured more difficult situations before.

Ms Truss made it clear that a broader package of tax cuts will be put forward in the coming month. She rejects the criticism that the rich will benefit and argues that too much emphasis has been placed on ‘redistribution’ rather than on stimulating growth.

In a harsh message to voters, Ms Truss said: ‘I will make it clear to the public about the challenges we face and the difficult decisions we have to make.

“But Britain has seen worse in the past – we have the attitude and the spirit to get through it.”

She added: “If I am elected Prime Minister, I will make sure within a week there is an announcement on how we will deal with the issue of energy bills and long-term supply to keep this country on the right footing.” for the winter.’

Mr Sunak stressed that he would target the poorest before wider tax cuts were introduced.

“I think everyone needs a little help, given the magnitude of the challenge. And then two other groups of people who need further help. Those are the ones with the lowest incomes, about a third of all households in the country, and then the third group of retirees.’

He said he would directly support the latter two groups financially, but when asked how many people would get under his plans, Mr Sunak said, “It would not be right or responsible for me to sit here and give you the exact cents and the pound amount, and that’s because I’m not in. I haven’t seen all the numbers, the country’s finances.’

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (left) likely to become Chancellor if Mrs Truss wins, while James Cleverly (right) could become Foreign Secretary

“When you have a situation like this, I don’t think you can solve the problem for everyone and it would be wrong to pretend otherwise. But what I’ve done in the past is to direct the most aid to the most vulnerable,” he added.

Assuming she fends off Mr Sunak’s challenge as expected, Ms Truss will be installed over lunch Monday as a replacement for Boris Johnson, before officially taking the baton in No10 on Tuesday.

The in-tray for the incoming prime minister is looking the most grim in decades, with mounting fears that the energy crisis fueled by Vladimir Putin could cause havoc and even blackouts this winter. There was anger at the drift in the government as the Conservative candidates fought it out over the summer.

Mrs. Truss has holed up in her gracious residence in Chevening to devise a strategy.

Due to the Queen’s mobility issues, the traditional ‘kissing hands’ on the occasion of the transfer of power will take place at Balmoral in Scotland, rather than Buckingham Palace. As a result, the new team could largely be placed by telephone, rather than the usual parade of ministers going down Downing Street.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – an early champion of her leadership effort and a neighbor in south-east London – is widely tipped to become chancellor.