Rishi Sunak plans to BAN ambulance strikes as top brass say it’s unfair for soldiers to miss Christmas

Ambulance workers could be banned from striking under laws being considered by Rishi Sunak, it was revealed this morning after army chiefs criticized soldiers’ plans to fill the gaps.

The Prime Minister pledged yesterday to ‘protect life and livelihoods’ amid growing fears about the impact of a coordinated wave of strikes this winter.

High command have reportedly told ministers that it is “not right” for soldiers, who are prohibited from going on strike, to replace roles over the festive period.

It comes as Mr Sunak accused union bosses of making unreasonable wage demands and said he had a “duty to take action” to protect the public.

Army chiefs fear that plans for hundreds of soldiers to serve as paramedics could damage the “operational capacity” of the armed forces.

said a source the Telegraph: ‘Just look at a private on £22,000 a year and whose pay scales haven’t kept up with inflation for the last decade, having to forgo Christmas or go straight out of operations to cover the people i love 19 percent [salary increases] and they are already paid in excess of what he or she would receive, and it just isn’t right.

“The first lever of the Government to which it resorts whenever there is any difficulty -whether it is floods, strikes, everything else- is the Armed Forces, as opposed to it being the last resort.”

A second added that it was hypocritical “to use public servants who receive one of the lowest salary awards and who legally cannot strike, and do not have an independent defense body, to cover public servants who do.”

It comes as reports suggest Rishi Sunak is considering implementing new laws that would require public bodies such as the NHS to provide a minimum level of service at all times.

Around 2,000 service members and volunteers are currently undergoing training to perform multiple roles in the public sector, from ambulance drivers to Border Force officers.

According to reports, no official request has yet been made for soldiers to be sent in ambulances during the paramedic strikes on December 21.

The standard salary for a soldier with the rank of private is £21,424, compared to £27,055 for a paramedic with less than two years’ experience.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in Prime Minister’s Questions: ‘Working families right now in this country face challenges. The Government has been reasonable.

‘It has accepted the recommendations of an independent wage review body, granting wage increases in many cases higher than those in the private sector.

‘But if the union leaders continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public. That is why, since I became Prime Minister, I have been working for tough new laws to protect people from this disruption.”

During angry clashes with Sir Keir Starmer, he branded the Labor leader “weak” and told him to “stand up for the workers” by backing a crackdown campaign. Downing Street declined to comment on the exact proposals that would be put forward.

But the sources confirmed that the measures being considered include a ban on strikes by emergency services workers.

A similar ban already applies to the police and the armed forces, but it does not cover blue light services such as firefighters, who also vote for a strike for pay, and ambulance personnel.

Another anti-strike option for the government would be to amend the Civil Contingencies Law to allow ministers to ban strikes that threaten to trigger a national emergency.

Ministers are also looking at options to limit the power of militant unions to call their members.

This could include raising the threshold required on tickets for industrial action and requiring unions to submit wage offers to their members. Forcing unions to negotiate wage agreements with their members in referendums is another option being considered.

The Government has already committed to introducing ‘minimum service levels’ in the transport sector. This means that union leaders would be forced to guarantee a certain amount of services during strikes to limit their impact. Ministers are considering expanding the legislation to other sectors.

But they are facing pressure to explain why the legislation, promised in the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto, has not yet begun its passage through Parliament.

Downing Street later refused to provide a timetable or any details about the new laws invoked by Sunak. The prime minister’s spokesman said work on new measures was “ongoing” and “we want to do it quickly.”

“We are keeping the powers under review and obviously in light of what we are seeing with continuing strikes the prime minister believes it is right to go ahead with new powers,” the spokesman told reporters.

The sources said Sunak expected to announce the package early next year. But Labor has vowed to oppose the new strike laws and ministers are concerned about how long the legislation might take to implement.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said opposition from Labor meant the government could not pass its minimum service bill through Parliament as fast as it wanted. He told MPs in the Commons transport committee: “Usually legislation that is passed quickly tends to have to be passed when there is cross-party agreement on that legislation, and I don’t think that is the case here. “.

Labor later confirmed they would oppose the ‘unworkable’ minimum service laws and said they would repeal the 2016 Trade Union Act if it came to power. This could make it easier for strike votes to take place.

A spokesman said: “The Conservatives are responsible for the state of industrial relations in Britain today.” The head of the Trades Union Congress, Frances O’Grady, accused the prime minister of “attempting cheap political coups”.

She said: ‘The right to strike is a fundamental British freedom. Public sector workers would love to be able to provide minimum levels of service. But 12 years of conservative cuts and mismanagement have seen our public services fall apart at the seams.’

Sharon Graham, of the Unite union, which represents ambulance crews, said: “Instead of tackling the critical problem of workers suffering pay cuts as prices soar, he vows to attack the very organizations fighting for workers and put more money in their pockets. .’

Yesterday The Mail reported that Labor had accepted £1.6m from the unions in the third quarter of this year.