Rishi Sunak faces Tory calls to get a grip on strikes

Rishi Sunak is facing conservative calls to rein in strikes with a million workers due to walk out this month.

The prime minister has been urged to push through strict legislation limiting the powers of unions to bring the country to a halt. MPs also complain that he needs to “make the case” that fundamental change in the public sector is the only way to increase performance and wages.

The government accused the rail union barons of “holding the country to the rescue” after adding more strike days from December 24-27. Even if the dispute were resolved immediately, which seems like a long shot, managers warned that services will remain in chaos.

NHS, education and postal staff, as well as driving instructors, are also planning to go on strike over the festive season. In all, around a million workers are said to be out of work in the coming weeks.

Conservatives are alarmed by a repeat of the “winter of discontent” that effectively destroyed Callaghan’s government in the 1970s.

Rishi Sunak (right) confronts conservative calls to rein in strikes with a million workers due to walk out this month. Transport Secretary Mark Harper (left) has urged rail unions not to advise their members to reject offers aimed at resolving labor disputes.

A parliamentarian told MailOnline the government should introduce minimum service level rules for the railway, noting that key staff such as prison guards are not allowed to strike.

However, they gave a pessimistic assessment: admitting that ministers seem unwilling to go ahead. ‘If they don’t, we’re going to have all these strikes. This looks a lot like it was in the past when we had inflation. The Labor government did not know what to do about it. The government is in a bind.

One minister told the Financial Times: ‘If the Christmas Eve strike goes ahead, we must apply the anti-strike laws early in the new year.’

Mark Harper has urged rail unions not to advise their members to turn down offers to settle labor disputes.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will go ahead with the strikes from next week after recommending its members reject Network Rail’s latest offer.

Mr Harper told the Commons Transport Select Committee: ‘My department spends just over 60% of the department’s total expenditure on capital and revenue on railways, and only 10% of travel miles in the country are by train.

“I think we have to get a better sense of balance. That is what we are trying to do with the unions.

The head of the militant RMT union, Mick Lynch, announced an escalation of strikes after wage negotiations with rail operators broke down.

I still urge unions to keep talking, present those agreements to their members with at least a neutral recommendation, and call off the strikes before Christmas that are going to be so damaging to people and businesses across a wide range of sectors.

‘The government will do everything possible to try to encourage both employers and unions to keep talking.’

Two 48-hour rail strikes will take place next week, on December 13-14 and December 16-17, along with two more on January 3-4 and January 6-7.

However, the union lifted a ban on overtime from December 18 to January 2, which could have led to hundreds of last-minute cancellations. Several operators rely on overtime work to run a full schedule.

Lynch said a new 9 percent wage increase offer this year, retroactive to January, and the next one will be presented to workers in a referendum. The offer also does not include mandatory layoffs until 2025.

But Lynch said the union will encourage members to reject it. The result will be announced on Monday.

It means that next week’s strikes will go ahead no matter what, but the December 24-27 strike and the January strike will be canceled if the members accept it.