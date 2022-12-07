Rishi Sunak faces fresh revolt over access to free cash machines

<!–

Rishi Sunak faces a new Conservative revolt today as MPs line up behind calls to ensure Britons can use free ATMs.

More than 20 Conservatives have signed an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act that would force the government to create a ‘minimum level’ of access to machines that don’t charge.

The push is likely to come to a vote in the House of Commons later, and while the government doesn’t seem in danger of losing just yet, a rebellion of that size would be another warning shot after the prime minister was forced to to make successive changes of direction.

Supporters of the amendment, tabled by Siobhain McDonagh of the Labor Party, include former cabinet ministers Iain Duncan Smith, Priti Patel and David Mundell, and John Hayes.

Sir Iain told MailOnline he did not expect to inflict a defeat on the PM, but MPs needed to start a ‘debate’ on the issue of free ATM access.

There has been growing concern that the elderly and vulnerable will be forced to pay fees to withdraw money.

However, Treasury Secretary Andrew Griffith suggested that the government is determined to leave the problem in the hands of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In a letter to MPs on Monday night, he acknowledged “the considerable interest of colleagues in the issue of free access to cash in relation to government legislation.”

However, he stressed the role of the FCA, insisting that “access to cash remains widespread in the UK.”

Last night, Mr. Sunak descended in the face of an insurrection threat over the ban on onshore wind farms.

Earlier this week, he reached an agreement with the rebels on housing construction targets, as part of the Government’s flagship bill to level up and regenerate.

To appease some 30 supportive Conservative MPs on wind turbines, the government announced it will launch a “technical consultation” on proposed changes to national planning rules on onshore wind farms.

Following talks with rebel MPs, the Department for Grading, Housing and Communities said it would explore how onshore wind farms can be built with local support.

DLUHC also said it would explore how local communities wanting to build onshore wind farms could benefit from them, for example through lower energy bills.

“Under the proposals, planning permission would be contingent on a project being able to demonstrate local support and adequately address any impacts identified by the local community,” it said in a statement.

“Local authorities would also need to demonstrate support for certain areas as suitable for onshore wind, moving away from rigid requirements for sites to be designated in local plans.”