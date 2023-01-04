Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s children play regularly since moving to Downing Street

It’s a great playground for them. It looks small, but it’s like the Tardis,’ Hunt said

The children of Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are said to have become friendly neighbors since their fathers stepped into their roles as prime minister and finance minister.

While the residents above 10 and 11 Downing Street were at each other’s throats during the Blair and Brown years, things are more harmonious today – at least among the young.

‘The children have already started regular playdates with Rishi [Sunak]’s children, because they’re just next door,’ reveals Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, whose family moved into No. 11 last month.

“One of his daughters goes to boarding school, but they are there [still] four kids and they run around when everyone else has gone home, playing hide and seek.

‘They are all the same age – Rishi’s daughters are nine and eleven and mine are eight and ten, and I have a twelve year old son.

“It’s a great play area for them – it looks quite small on the outside, but it’s like the Tardis, there’s a lot of space inside.”

He adds: ‘It’s nice to have a family atmosphere in what can otherwise be a rather formal place.’

In a speech today pledging to protect the NHS, Mr Sunak spoke at length about family, calling it ‘something politicians have a hard time talking about’.

“We live in a world today where the family can and will take many forms. But whatever your family looks like, it doesn’t matter. As long as the common bond is love. We shouldn’t be ashamed of it.

“We must support parents to meet the demands of modern workplaces without weakening the irreplaceable ties of family life. And we are going to roll out family hubs to offer parents the support they need.’

Mr Sunak admitted that his vision for the country will not happen ‘overnight’.

‘In addition to rest today, I also set out a vision this afternoon for a better future for our children and grandchildren. Now we are not going to get there overnight, not even in this House. But this is the journey we are on,” he said.

“And despite all the challenges we face, all the fears people feel, I know we can get there. Others may talk about change, I will deliver. I am not offering you false hopes or quick fixes, but a lasting change of meaning.

“I want people to feel something they don’t always feel today: the belief that public services work for them, and the knowledge that if you work hard in good times, the state will be there for you in bad times.”