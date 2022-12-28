Rishi Sunak and heiress Akshata’s wife have ‘less glitzy’ flat

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata live in ‘much less luxury’ than previous Downing Street dwellers Boris and Carrie Johnson, friends say.

One profile highlights the couple’s desire to promote a discreet image, despite the fact that they are recognized as one of the richest in politics.

The Prime Minister and Mrs Murty have chosen to occupy the smaller flat above number 10 which they refurbished at their own expense when he was Chancellor. They live there with their daughters Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, nine.

Instead, the Johnsons followed the lead of other recent prime ministers by using the larger apartment above No11, which they refurbished with the help of an interior designer.

Even though Tatler’s profile emphasizes that Mr Sunak and Mrs Murty want a less flashy home, he says they have ‘velvet sofas’ in ‘jewel colours’ and ‘opulent’ drapes in the historic property.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have chosen to stay in the smaller flat above number 10 which they did on their own when he was chancellor.

Although Tatler’s article has yet to be published, the content was previewed in the Times.

Ms Murty, the daughter of an Indian billionaire who met Mr Sunak at university in the US, has not given an interview but is said to have authorized friends to speak to the publication.

She is portrayed as a passionate Brexiteer who loves Yorkshire and wants Downing Street to “open up”.

John Challis, an upholsterer from Mr Sunak’s Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire who has been employed by the couple, described how George Osborne’s ‘badly worn’ furniture in the No10 flat was updated.

“We made long, fully interlined drapes for the five garden windows, hand pleated and held back with heavy matching tassels in red, gold and the ivory of the damask,” he said.

‘The ornate cornice was hand-gilt and a rug was commissioned to fill almost the entire room. Akshata was very involved and eager to see how things are done. He’s also not afraid to jump in and help out.’

There are ‘opulent drapes in entrance areas’ and window seats in most rooms on the floor.

“Most of the sofas are velvet, in jewel colours, and the cushions have also become a work of art,” added Challis.

Mrs Murty is said to intend to bring “more north to Downing Street”.

Allegra Stratton, Sunak’s former adviser and wife of James Forsyth, his new political secretary, said: “Yorkshire has taken care of Akshata.”

He added: “Over the summer, during the first leadership campaign, it was painful for her, and the whole family huddled in the constituency, and hugged them.”

