Rishi: ‘I am now responsible for healing the NHS’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rishi Sunak will personally take charge of tackling the NHS crisis tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will use the first major speech of his premiership to acknowledge the unprecedented magnitude of the pressure hospitals are facing – and invite the public to judge him for his response.

Mr Sunak will outline his comprehensive approach to solving the strain on the healthcare system, including a renewed focus on tackling the delayed discharges that are clogging hospital beds.

He promises to come up with an “urgent care recovery plan” later this month, linked to a primary care recovery plan to improve access to GPs.

In tomorrow’s speech, he will lay out his strategy for dealing with major challenges, including industrial conflicts crippling public services and rampant inflation.

Mr Sunak will outline his comprehensive approach to solving the strain on the healthcare system, including a renewed focus on tackling the delayed discharges clogging hospital beds

The prime minister will warn that the country cannot afford the double-digit wage increases demanded by militant union leaders, and will also confirm plans for “hard” measures to limit strike interruptions.

But he will also set out his vision for building a better Britain, including plans to make maths compulsory until the age of 18 to boost the UK’s skills and productivity.

He will say it’s time to ‘reinvent our approach to numeracy’ – and warn that the current approach to math is ‘failing our children’.

Mr Sunak is also expected to address comments he made to The Daily Mail last month, in which he said his priority was to restore people’s ‘peace of mind’ after a period of political and economic turbulence.

Sources in Whitehall said the NHS crisis has been at the top of his domestic agenda in recent weeks and he is now involved in intense daily meetings to get ‘under the hood’ of the NHS.

“It’s something he’s going to be very focused on this month, and probably next month,” a source says.

The speech comes against a bleak backdrop of problems in the post-pandemic NHS. A range of hospital trusts and ambulance services have recently reported critical incidents as they grapple with the combination of record backlogs and rising flu and Covid cases.

Some health chiefs have claimed delays are leading to an additional 500 deaths per week.

Ambulances wait outside Portsmouth Hospital due to a shortage of rooms, while patients wait in the vehicles for hours

His intervention came as:

Ministers discussed plans to expand the role of pharmacists to ease increasing pressure on GPs.

Health chiefs ordered paramedics to spend no more than 45 minutes discharging patients to hospital in a controversial new ‘dump and run’ approach.

Commuters and travelers endured a day of misery on their return to work after Christmas, as the RMT union staged the first of their two 48-hour strikes this week.

Downing Street warned doctors, nurses and paramedics that further strikes in the sector would cause more damaging disruption to patients.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer prepared for plans for a ‘different way of governing’ tomorrow in his own keynote speech.

Downing Street said ministers had been “outspoken” to the public that the NHS would face an “extremely challenging winter” after the pandemic.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said the prime minister was ‘confident’ the health service had the funding it needed, but acknowledged that some people would face long delays for treatment.

“We expected backlogs and waiting times to increase… we see that playing out,” says the spokesperson.

“We are confident that we are providing the NHS with the funding it needs to address these issues,” he added. Asked if the NHS is in crisis, he said it was ‘an unprecedented challenge’.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said the government is aiming to “get the people out of hospital who don’t need to be there” to “accelerate ambulance handover delays.”

Mr. Sunak’s plans will focus heavily on improving social care to facilitate the discharge of elderly patients