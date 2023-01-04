Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for torn ligaments and will continue to be supervised by the BCCI Medical Team during his recovery and rehabilitation,” the BCCI said in a statement. “The board will make every effort to support and expedite Rishabh’s recovery process and will provide him with all the support he needs during this time.”
In Mumbai, Pant will be under the care of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala who has previously worked with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and also Olympic athletes. Pardiwala is chief – the center of sports medicine and director – arthroscopy and shoulder service at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, a western suburb of the city.
Following immediate emergency care at Saksham Hospital in Roorkee, Pant was transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he underwent plastic surgery to treat cuts, facial injuries and abrasions. MRI scans done that evening on his brain and spine returned normal results, but scans of the knee and foot were delayed due to pain and swelling.
It is still too early to set a timetable for Pant’s return to athletics and then top-level cricket. He hasn’t started walking yet. India’s three big assignments in 2023 are the four Tests against Australia at home in February-March, a possible World Test Championship final in England in June and the ODI World Cup in India in October-November. Pant’s chances of playing the Test series against Australia appear slim, although it cannot be ruled out. The other major event is the IPL, in April-May, where Pant tops the Delhi capital.