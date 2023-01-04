Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

Rishabh Pant is flown from Dehradun to Mumbai as one of two ligament tears in his knee requires immediate intervention.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for torn ligaments and will continue to be supervised by the BCCI Medical Team during his recovery and rehabilitation,” the BCCI said in a statement. “The board will make every effort to support and expedite Rishabh’s recovery process and will provide him with all the support he needs during this time.”

In Mumbai, Pant will be under the care of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala who has previously worked with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and also Olympic athletes. Pardiwala is chief – the center of sports medicine and director – arthroscopy and shoulder service at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, a western suburb of the city.

The BCCI appreciates Pant’s immediate treatment from the two hospitals in Uttarakhand, but prefers his injuries to be treated by the council’s own medical team. While Pant’s health insurance covers his treatment, the cost of the air ambulance is borne by the board.

Pant has not yet had MRI scans for his leg injuries, but after two to three rounds of meetings between the doctors at BCCI and the doctors at Max Hospital in Dehradun, the assessment is that one of the tears is in urgent need of treatment.

Following immediate emergency care at Saksham Hospital in Roorkee, Pant was transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he underwent plastic surgery to treat cuts, facial injuries and abrasions. MRI scans done that evening on his brain and spine returned normal results, but scans of the knee and foot were delayed due to pain and swelling.