Rise of the golden gap year among the newly retired

A fifth of over 60s are considering going on a longer trip in what is being described as the emergence of the ‘golden gap year’.

A poll of 1,500 Britons reveals the ultimate experiences retirees want to take, including a trip to the Northern Lights (55 per cent), walking through the New Zealand countryside (33 per cent) and eating pasta on the Amalfi Coast (31 per cent ). ).

Adventurous older people also want to enjoy a rum on the beach in the Caribbean (26 percent), go island hopping in Greece (27 percent) and enjoy the best burger New York has to offer (14 percent).

More than a third are throwing caution to the wind and planning to book the trip of a lifetime, according to the research.

A fifth (21 percent) of those surveyed by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) feel they missed out on the pandemic, and 19 percent say they feel like traveling much more than they did five years ago.

Some 41 percent of those who are retired or nearing retirement think it’s definitely worth spending their hard-earned money on travel in their golden years, and 32 percent said they were determined to explore so much of the world as possible while they still can .

And with four in ten older Brits describing themselves as young at heart, it’s no surprise that 30 per cent believe 60 is the new sweet 16. In fact, 21 per cent of Brits over that age seriously regret not took a gap year in your teens or early 20s.

Eamonn Ferrin of NCL said: “While globetrotting has long been associated with the young and carefree, our research suggests that more Boomers are traveling than ever before.”