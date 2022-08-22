Rise of consent parenting: Mothers reveal rules they’re implementing as soon as children are BORN

A mother has sparked a debate on the issue of “parenting consent” after revealing she doesn’t want people other than her husband and herself to change her son’s diaper.

The mother went to the UK parenting forum mumsnet to explain that she wants to “protect” the privacy of her six-month-old baby and was furious when her mother-in-law changed his diaper when he cried.

Consent parenting is an approach that aims to teach infants, toddlers and children about body safety, boundaries and consent. Proponents claim it teaches children about appropriate and inappropriate touching, thus preventing abuse.

Some parents have taken to social media to explain how they came to ask their babies permission before hugging, kissing or changing their diapers.

However, critics argue that parents learn the lessons too early and that it is their right and responsibility as parents to make decisions about their child’s body.

On the British parenting forum Mumsnet, a new mother said she wanted her mother-in-law to ask permission before changing her son’s diaper.

The mother instigated the Mumsnet debate, writing: ‘I am very fond of consent and protecting my baby’s privacy and I would rather that only myself and my partner be the ones who change. [my son’s] diaper.

“Of course I understand that if we end up not being available because of the crèche or if someone else is babysitting, I’m glad someone else is doing it, but this hasn’t been the case yet.

‘A while ago my mother in law passed and my baby started crying and instead of just giving him back she decided to take it upon herself to change him. I stand there.

“He kept crying during the change and she gave it back right after, but it annoyed me because it wasn’t her place to change him.

“I didn’t say anything then because I was trying to be nice and friendly, but I started to find her more presumptuous and I’m almost drawing a line.”

The majority of users found the mother unreasonable and overbearing.

One user wrote: ‘If you don’t trust grandparents to change their baby’s diaper, they shouldn’t be allowed to see the baby. If you do, no problem.

“Babies don’t need permission, no matter how excited you are about it.”

While another wrote: ‘So nurseries or babysitters can change your child but their grandparents can’t?

“I suspect this has more to do with your feelings for your mother-in-law than with privacy and consent (consent is a ridiculous concept for a small baby who is incapable of giving informed consent at that age).”

However, in a sign of how the issue is becoming divisive, there has been some support.

One wrote: ‘Your mother-in-law shouldn’t have assumed it was okay to change your baby’s diaper. She should have said something along the lines of “is it okay to go ahead and change it” or “would you like me to change it for you” – especially the first time.

“Like you said, this has nothing to do with trusting her, it’s your preference that you are fully entitled to.”

She went on to write: ‘Some moms are more sensitive to this sort of thing than others and you know what, that’s totally okay!

“You feel how you feel and you shouldn’t need the validation of others.”

Australian mother Brittany Baxter took to TikTok to discuss parenting and explained that she has been teaching her ‘almost two-year-old daughter’ about consent since she was born.

Last year, a post went viral of a mother asking her baby for permission before changing his diaper.

Alissa, who shares parenting techniques on her @once.upon.a.mama TikTok page, posted a video this week of her talking to her son while changing him.

The Chicago single mom said it was important to teach him “physical autonomy and consent” during the trial, so she asks him questions like “I’m taking your pants off, are you okay?” before taking off his clothes.

Although Alissa said babies ‘cannot agree’ to a diaper change because it is part of the ‘necessary care’, she added: ‘The aim is to make him feel more engaged and not as a passive observer watching his body. manipulate.’

She also gives him the option to change “now” or “in a few minutes” to make him feel like he has a say in the decision.

“C is for Consent,” by Eleanor Morrison, aims to teach children to “offer affection” and encourage moms and dads not to “force hugs and kisses.” Opinion was divided after new writer Zoe Samudzi tweeted this week that she read the title to her 11-month-old nephew

This also elicited mixed reactions.

One wrote: ‘Permission?? What if he didn’t want his diaper changed and he did some big bullshit? Would you like to leave it?’

But another supporter wrote: “At first I thought this was weird, then I remembered doing the same with my older residents (with less baby talk) so they don’t feel uncomfortable.”

Alissa has also posted about stopping tickling her son as soon as he asks and asking for permission before hugging him.

She also writes about not letting a newborn baby be touched without parental consent and how to teach grandparents not to demand hugs.

In another case, TikTok user @c.maxxy posted about the rules and permission she set for her one-year-old son.

The TikToker, Corrie, said: ‘It’s not that people can’t hug and kiss’ [her] son, but ask him first. He knows the difference between yes and no.’

She also shared how she never expects her son to share a toy if he doesn’t want to, and that no one should give him sugar except her.

“I consider my son sugar-free,” Corrie said. “I give him sugar because I can limit the amount he has, but as a rule no one else should give him sugar.”

However, it’s not just individual parents who use consent.

Last year, staff at Only About Children, which runs 22 centers in Victoria, Australia, also began encouraging parents to ask their babies for permission to change their diapers.

Parents were also told to warn babies before washing their faces, while staff were told to stop demanding that babies ‘stop crying’ and hit other children.

The franchise has sent parents a letter encouraging them to wait until their child has finished playing before changing their diapers, as they “don’t like to be disturbed.”

“Ask your baby for help, tell him what you are doing and stimulate the use of senses,” the letter reads. The Herald Sun.

‘As toddlers become mobile, changing diapers can look very different. Keep asking for cooperation, but understand that your toddler may now want to stand for his diaper change.”

However, many Aussies again called the move “utterly ridiculous” and “nonsense.”

“Can I ask my toddler to cook for us. Vacuum the house and do some washing. Then they can put themselves to bed,” one wrote.

“If I had to ask and wait for my toddler son to stop playing. He would have had a diaper burn from being in a dirty diaper for too long. He never stopped playing. This is just stupid.’