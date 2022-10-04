Rise in raiders who carry guns and knives as violent burglary soars by 13 per cent in five years

<!–

The number of violent burglaries has risen sixfold in some parts of the country, shocking new figures show.

The number of raids carried out with weapons including guns, knives or axes has risen by 13 per cent in the past five years in England and Wales.

But Derbyshire Police has seen a 632 per cent rise in aggravated burglaries from 31 in 2017 to 227 in the last year. Just 8 percent of the 751 misdemeanors recorded in the county over the past five years resulted in someone being charged or summoned to court.

West Midlands Police has also seen a huge 439 per cent rise in violent raids from 70 in 2017 to 377 in the year to March.

Forces in North Wales and Cleveland have seen the number of aggravated burglaries double over the past five years, according to statistics revealed by the Liberal Democrats (file image)

Forces in North Wales and Cleveland have seen the number of aggravated burglaries double over the past five years, according to statistics revealed by the Liberal Democrats.

Victoria Fuller, Cleveland’s Assistant Chief Constable, said: “Although the data shows an increase in aggravated burglary from 2018-19 to 2019-20, the figures have remained static over the past three years. A 130 per cent increase sounds significant but it actually concerns 60 additional offences.’

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police claimed the data it had provided to the Home Office was incorrect and insisted: “The force has made significant improvements to our crime recording processes, taking a victim-focused approach to crime recording in line with national standards.”