Ripped Spencer Matthews shows off his VERY clear brown lines

Spencer Matthews showed off his very obvious brown lines in a funny clip uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday during his family vacation in Ibiza.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 34, had his ripped torso and six pack on display in the video pulling down his blue knickers to show the difference in color.

It left his wife Vogue Williams sitting on a chair nearby to get her hair done.

Filmed by comedic friend Joanne McNally who was on vacation with them, Spencer wasn’t shy about showing off his muscles after working out hard at the gym.

In response to the bold brown lines, Vogue giggled as her daughter Gigi, two, sat on her lap, while son Theodore, three, wandered around the room.

The family got ready together in their chaotic hotel room before eating out as a family on the Spanish island.

Vogue, Spencer and their three children are currently enjoying a holiday on the Balearic Island with Vogue’s extended family.

The reality star shared a series of photos from the family vacation in Ibiza on Monday, showing her stunning figure in a leopard print bikini.

The model impressed in the two-piece outfit as she enjoyed a day aboard a speedboat in Ibiza while hugging her adorable daughter Gigi.

Vogue and former Made In Chelsea star Spencer looked more loved than ever as he pressed a big kiss to her cheek as he relaxed on the beach.

The TV personality grinned at the camera as she called husband Spencer her “bestie.”

The trip comes after Vogue shared plans to have a fourth child with former Made In Chelsea star Spencer.

The presenter told MailOnline that she would be happy to have a fourth addition to her family after going through childbirth with son Otto James in April.

In an exclusive interview, Vogue said, “I’d have a million kids, I love having kids around us and having a big family.

“I hate the thought of never having another baby because I love the whole newborn stage. Being a mother is literally my favorite thing in the world.

“I’d like to think we’d have another one, but at this point I need to see how we go on as a family of five. I had a wonderful delivery with Otto.

“I had a great day with Spencer. I loved all day. I walked into the hospital thinking I’d do this as a job if I could just give birth to other people – and not be pregnant – I’d love to do it.

“We’ve been lucky because I know it’s not the same for everyone. It’s painful, the gas and air was a lot of fun, and I did and got an epidural at the end, which was very much needed.”

Vogue and Spencer have been together since they met when they competed in Channel 4’s famed ski competition, The Jump, in early 2017.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2018 and married in June 2018 in a secret ceremony in the Scottish Highlands on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.