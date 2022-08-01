Ripped Kyly Clarke shows off her six-pack abs and bulging biceps in activewear at the gym

She recently competed in the Australian Ninja Warrior.

And Kyly Clarke showed off her ripped frame in a selfie she took at the gym on Sunday.

The 40-year-old showed off her bulging biceps and six-pack abs as she posed on a weight machine in a white crop top and red leggings.

She wore light makeup and her hair was blow-dried straight, and the mother of one was beaming.

She captioned the photo: “Health is a state of the body, well-being is a state of being.”

Kyly recently revealed that her little girl, six-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee, appears to be following in her footsteps.

Last Friday, Kyly shared an Instagram post documenting her daughter playing on monkey bars effortlessly.

Kyly wrote in the caption: “UNSTOPPABLE. My work here is done!!!! #getitgirl YES GIRL!!!!

‘What a feeling to see your daughter do this, after you’ve conquered your own piece of Ninja! Kelsey Lee, I love you Bella.

“Your determination is an inspiration. If you can achieve this after two days of trying at the age of six, you, my little love, are a mentally strong woman!

‘I am proud. Look at the shape of this obstacle and how thick the bars are to hold! They are watching every move, we really create the mentality of our kids through our doing.

“PS When I said one more she even held and went to grab one last time,” Kyly concluded.

Kyly had success on the Australian Ninja Warrior earlier this month.

The former WAG took on Love Island star Tayla Damir, 25, to raise money for charity, but despite her early departure, she still won her round.

Kyly triumphed in the challenge after beating the reality star on the rings, and was technically in the lead when she lost her grip and fell into the water below.

She was excited to raise $10,000 for her charity, Barnardos, and hoped to help children “who are in an unsafe environment.”

She recently revealed that she is in the ‘best shape of her life’, more than two years after her split from ex-husband Michael Clarke, 41, with whom she shares Kelsey Lee.

“I’ll never be 20 again, I don’t want to be, but I want to work with what I have,” she said.

“I would be very proud of myself if people thought I was a role model for someone who is 40 and still able to achieve their fitness goals.”