Ripped fitness influencer sparks bewilderment online after revealing he eats 100 EGGS A DAY

A ripped fitness influencer has sparked dismay online after revealing that he eats 100 eggs a day to maintain his muscle.

Fernando Torraca – who has branded himself as The King of Diet on TikTokwhere he has gained more than 518,000 followers – left many people on the internet in awe after he claimed he consumes 100 eggs every day.

The Florida-based health fanatic went viral after he posted a series of videos showing off his bizarre diet online, leaving many viewers wondering: Is this really healthy?

“400 eggs, believe it or not, only lasts four days,” he wrote alongside a video showing him carrying and unpacking a carton of eggs.

A ripped fitness influencer has sparked dismay online after revealing he eats 100 eggs a day to maintain muscle

Fernando Torraca, who lives in Florida, left many people on the internet in awe after he claimed he consumes 100 eggs every day

The health fanatic went viral after he posted a series of videos showing off his bizarre diet online, leaving many viewers wondering: is this actually healthy?

In another clip, he broke them open and separated the whites from the yolks.

‘They say [steroids] but they don’t see my struggles,” he said in the clip. “It’s not easy to eat 100 eggs a day.”

“They don’t know the truth. 100 eggs a day,” he wrote in a third TikTok, lifting his shirt to show off his abs.

on YouTubeFernando explained that he likes to eat eggs because they are “quickly digestible,” meaning he can eat countless small meals throughout the day.

He said he spreads the 100 eggs over four or five meals, and that although he sometimes eats chicken or fish, he often feels “bad” about it and “farts a lot.”

“It’s not easy to eat 100 eggs a day,” he said in a clip. He wrote in another: ‘400 eggs, believe it or not, only lasts four days’

“They don’t know the truth. 100 eggs a day,” he wrote in a third TikTok, lifting his shirt to show off his abs

On YouTube, Fernando explained that he likes to eat eggs because they are “quickly digestible,” meaning he can eat countless small meals throughout the day.

For each meal Fernando eats one cup of egg whites and only two yolks – since he said the yolks get thick – and he throws away the rest of the yolks

‘My body doesn’t absorb those kinds of proteins. My body absorbs eggs very well. That’s why I eat a lot of eggs,” he added.

“When I eat chicken, I feel bloated. When I have gas my belly looks like [I’m] six months pregnant. I do not like it.’

For each meal, Fernando eats one cup of egg whites and only two yolks — since he said the yolks get thick — and he throws out the rest of the yolks.

The influencer frys the eggs and adds a pinch of Himalayan pink salt, which he claimed was his “secret” ingredient that helps prevent bloating.

He completes his meals with a piece of whole-wheat toast with six to 10 grams of butter and a cup of black coffee with sweetener.

In the video, the bodybuilder added that “it’s not easy” for him to stick to his “very strict diet.”

The influencer bakes the eggs and adds a pinch of Himalayan pink salt, which he claimed was his ‘secret’ ingredient that helps prevent bloating

He completes his meals with a piece of whole wheat toast with six to 10 grams of butter, as well as a cup of black coffee with sweetener

Under his TikToks, many people flooded the comment section with their thoughts on his strange eating habit, with some criticizing him for wasting the yolks instead of giving them to “the poor.”

Is it healthy to eat 100 proteins a day? WebMD reported that while they are an “excellent way to add protein to your diet without adding calories,” eating too many eggs can put you at risk for “heat sickness and stroke.” Dietitian Samantha Cassetty added to the Today show: ‘Proteins are low in saturated fat and calories. That can be helpful if you’re watching your intake of either. But you don’t have to eat eggs or animal proteins to build or maintain muscle mass.’ health line added that, compared to whole eggs, egg whites contain “few nutrients” and the yolks contain “vitamins, minerals, extra protein and some healthy fats.” “Egg yolks are also a rich source of two important antioxidants — lutein and zeaxanthin — which help prevent eye degeneration and cataracts,” it reported. “In addition, they contain choline, an essential nutrient that many people don’t get enough of.”

“I’m sure a company would buy them wasted egg yolks, or even if you cook them and give them to the poor it would make a difference,” one wrote.

Another called him the ‘king of waste’, while a third told him ‘to do something with the yolks’.

On why he doesn’t just buy protein from bottles, he explained on YouTube: ‘I don’t like that. I trust what I see. [I like] real eggs.’

“The taste is different,” he continued. “You can try it yourself, you will see that the taste is different.”

He also said he doesn’t like to donate the yolks for fear that bacteria could develop and make someone sick.

Regarding the cost of buying such a large amount of eggs, he added: ‘It’s not about money for me, I care about my shape. I’m a full-time bodybuilder, this is my job.’

So is it healthy to eat that much protein? WebMD reported that while they are an “excellent way to add protein to your diet without adding calories,” eating too much of them puts you at risk of “heat sickness and stroke.”

Dietitian Samantha Cassetty added to the Today showing that there is ‘nothing magical about eggs’ as you can get the same amount of protein from foods such as seafood, poultry, beans, tofu or Greek yogurt.

‘Proteins are low in saturated fat and calories. That can be helpful if you’re watching your intake of either. But you don’t have to eat eggs or animal protein to build or maintain muscle mass,” she said.

‘The reality is that it is not healthy to make a single food a way of life. The healthiest diets include a variety of foods, focusing on filling 75 percent of your plate with diverse, plant-based foods, such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and beans.”

Under his TikToks, many people flooded the comment section with their thoughts on his strange eating habit, with some beating him for wasting the yolks

On why he doesn’t just buy protein from bottles, he explained on YouTube: ‘I don’t like that. I trust what I see. [I like] real eggs.’ He added that the ‘taste is different’

Fernando has branded himself as The King of Diet on TikTok, where he has gained more than 518,000 followers

She added that the yolk contains “many beneficial nutrients, including vitamin D, choline, selenium and vitamin B12.”

health line added that, compared to whole eggs, egg whites contain “few nutrients” and the yolks contain “vitamins, minerals, extra protein and some healthy fats.”

“Egg yolks are also a rich source of two important antioxidants — lutein and zeaxanthin — which help prevent eye degeneration and cataracts,” it added.

‘In addition, they contain choline, an essential nutrient that many people don’t get enough of.

“Eating whole eggs also makes you feel full, which can help you eat fewer calories overall.”