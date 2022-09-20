Rip Micheals says he witnessed Tory Lanez’s assault of August Alsina … and FIRES Lanez from tour

Rip Micheals says he personally witnessed Tory Lanez’s attack on August Alsina and fired Lanez from the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour he presided.

The comedy and music impresario, speaking with TMZconfirmed he witnessed the incident where Lanez punched Alsina in the face with a suction cup and said the dispute was over Lanez’s anger. Alsina didn’t want to acknowledge him.

Micheals told the outlet that Alsina wasn’t pretending all was well with Lanez, who has publicly criticized him in the past.

When Lanez brought his entourage to confront Alsina about the alleged weakness, Alsina tried to explain herself, to which Lanez gave a sucker punch, Micheals said.

Micheals said Lanez – who has issued a vague denial of any wrongdoing – initially apologized for the ambush. Micheals said he was letting Lanez go from the ongoing tour to maintain morale behind the scenes in the wake of the attack on Alsina, who is also on tour.

Alsina missed a concert because he needed stitches at an urgent care facility, Micheals said.

Alsina took to Instagram on Sunday, accusing Lanez of beating him up on Saturday in Chicago in an ambush in which Lanez was flanked by “eight oversized guards.”

The 30-year-old musical artist posted a lengthy post accompanied by a photo of him with a bloodied mouth as he slumped along the wall of an elevator.

The New Orleans resident said Lanez, 30, and his group of associates confronted him while he was leaving a show and physically broke into him.

The I Luv This S*** artist said Lanez asked him why he hadn’t acknowledged him sooner.

Alsina said his silence towards Lanez was related to negative things he had said about him when he opened up about his involvement with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I was a fan of his and didn’t understand that he was talking about my business in public,” Alsina said. “In the past, because I didn’t know or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, I assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.’

Alsina said he is also under medical orders to “shake hands as little as possible because of corona and monkey pox”.

Alsina said Lanez sucker punched him when he tried to leave.

‘There was never a ‘fight’! Just an attack,” Alsina said.

Lanez was smoking marijuana “with cocaine” at the time of the attack, according to Alsina, and had the encounter filmed.

Lanez and his associates left soon after the collision, Alsina said, claiming the rapper was “chasing and hiding to run back into the building.”

Alsina said he spoke about the matter publicly after learning that Lanez was making a false report about what had happened.

Alsina later shared a series of photos documenting the injuries he sustained in the incident, as well as his Encina Wellness skincare line.

He endorsed the carousel of shots: “I’d sneak attack after a toupee and then be treated to a deep man by buku security, while the jealous gnome rushes back into the building.” @encinawellness is the key to cure this. I’ll be back with my results as soon as I’m cured.”

Lanez said he was not involved in an incident similar to what Alsina described.

“I don’t know what everyone is talking about… But I’ve been in the studio,” Lanez said. “I’m not into anything negative… I’ve been working on myself…. And being a better person.”