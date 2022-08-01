Riot shows off a new character for Project L, its free League of Legends fighting game

Riot Games is coming League of Legends– Themed 2D fighting game is free to play and includes the League champion Illaoi as one of its playable fighters, the studio announced in an update on Monday.

The game was announced in 2019 under the codename ‘Project L’ and the details are still relatively light – Riot has not given an official release date or even a release window. But in Monday’s update, Riot did share a very detailed explanation of what’s involved in bringing Illaoi, which was playable in League of Legends years in Project L, and it’s interesting to read what the team thinks about adapting a League character in a fighting game.

The news that Project L will be free to play is notable but not too surprising; The firecrackers of Riot League of Legends and Valorant are each free to play from the start. But the early popularity of WB’s free-to-play fighter MultiVersus shows that there is a hunger for big budget fighting games that are free, and if Riot can bring it League and fighting game fans to Project L when it finally releases, the studio could have a big hit on their hands.

Riot promises that the Project L team will share another update “before the end of the year.” The studio shared an early look at the game in november, including some gameplay footage. Project L is just one of Riot’s many extensions to the League of Legends universe, including the popular Netflix show Arcane and a League of Legends RPG.