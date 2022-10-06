Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to forcibly stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group who pleaded guilty to an seditious conspiracy.

Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation into the role Proud Boys leaders played in the Mafia attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor said. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed to release Bertino pending a sentencing hearing, which was not immediately scheduled.

Bertino also pleaded guilty to a March 2022 charge of unlawful possession of firearms in Belmont, North Carolina. Kelly accepted his plea of ​​guilty to both charges at a brief hearing after the case against Bertino was filed Thursday.

Justice Department prosecutor Erik Kenerson said the estimated sentencing guidelines for Bertino’s case recommend a prison term ranging from four years and three months to five years and three months. The seditious Civil War conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Former Proud Boys National President Henry “Ërique” Tarrio and four other group members have also been charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over Donald Trump.

Bertino’s cooperation could increase the pressure on other Proud Boys who are attacked during the siege.

Trial begins in December for Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola. The indictment document for Bertino’s case lists those five defendants and a sixth Proud Boys member as his co-conspirators.

Trial is now underway in Washington for the seditious conspiracy case against the founder of the Oath Keepers and other members of the anti-government militia for participating in the January 6 attack.

More than three dozen people accused of the Capitol riots have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys. Two — Matthew Greene and Charles Donohoe — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings, the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote.

Proud Boys members describe the group as a politically incorrect men’s club for “western chauvinists.” They have fought with anti-fascist activists at rallies and protests. Gavin McInnes, co-founder of Vice Media, which founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it a hate group.

Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was president of the Proud Boys chapter and a member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys Division in Philadelphia. Pezzola is a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.

Video testimony from Bertino was seen in June during the first hearing of the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The committee showed a clip of Bertino saying the group’s membership had “probably tripled” after Trump’s comment during a presidential debate that the Proud Boys should “Stand back and stick with it.”

Tarrio was not in Washington on January 6, but authorities say he helped spark the violence that day. Police arrested Tarrio two days before the Washington riots and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic black church during a December 2020 protest. Tarrio was released from prison on January 14 after serving his jail term. of five months. case.

The charges in Tarrio’s case allege that the Proud Boys held meetings and communicated via encrypted messages to plan the attack in the days leading up to January 6. On the day of the riots, authorities say Proud Boys dismantled metal barricades inside the Capitol and mobilized, guided and led members of the crowd into the building.

