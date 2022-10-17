Riot Games has acquired Wargaming Sydney game studio

Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced the acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, a gaming software development studio that is part of Cyprus-based Wargaming, the publisher behind titles such as World of Tanks and World of warships. Riot did not disclose the price of the purchase.

Wargaming Sydney is one of the largest game studios in Australia, founded in 2002 under the original name BigWorld. It was by Wargaming in 2012. The studio has developed game development tools and other software architecture needed to develop online games such as MMOs. Following the takeover by Riot, Wargaming Sydney will be rebranded as Riot Sydney and will help develop Riot games such as Valorant and League of Legends.

Wargaming retains ownership of BigWorld Technology

Wargaming Sydney is the only operation to be acquired by Riot Games, while other studios under the Wargaming name will not be affected by the purchase. Wargaming will also retain ownership of BigWorld Technology’s gaming software architecture for its existing products.