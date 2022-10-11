Rio Tinto warns of excess globalisation in supply chains for critical metals

Rio Tinto boss has warned of the “excesses of globalization” in critical mineral supply chains as the Anglo-Australian miner and Canadian government plan a C$737 million ($537 million) investment to ease China’s stranglehold on metals that vital to aerospace and defence.

Rio announced Tuesday that it will modernize the Sorel-Tracy site in Quebec to bolster the supply of minerals under China’s control and reduce emissions at the site by introducing a new smelting technology.

The mining group will begin production of titanium metal and quadruple scandium oxide output to 12 tons per year; the materials are essential for aerospace, medical products and fuel cells. China produces three-quarters of finished titanium products and 61 percent of scandium worldwide, according to the consultancy Project Blue.

The investment over the next eight years, supported by up to C$222 million in government funding, will transform the 70-year-old facility built in the wake of World War II from its focus on steel, metal powders and titanium dioxide to the supply of materials. that are crucial for national security and the energy transition.

Rio CEO Jakob Stausholm said pressure from the west to reduce its reliance on China for materials processing and Canada’s abundant hydropower resources had encouraged the country to invest in new technology to smelt ilmenite — an ore used in the mining industry. production of titanium. These techniques are intended to reduce emissions by up to 70 percent and diversify production at the site.

“It’s the second chapter in [Sorel-Tracy’s] history we are writing today,” he said. “After years of dealing with excesses of globalization of different materials, to tackle climate change you really, really need a lot more of the crucial minerals you can produce here.”

The investment will see Rio bolster North America’s first production capacity for titanium metal, a lightweight yet strong material important to aerospace and defense groups such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Despite Stausholm’s warning about supply chain concentration, Rio relies heavily on China to buy its iron ore, aluminum and copper, which will generate 57 percent of its $68 billion in revenue from the country by 2021.

This investment is just the latest in a series in Canada’s mining and battery sector. Cathode manufacturers such as Germany’s BASF, Belgium’s Umicore and Korea’s Posco have in recent months expressed their intention to invest billions of dollars in building factories there.

Over the summer, German and South Korean politicians had visited Canada to sue the government and the mining industry over the supply of minerals such as nickel and cobalt used in electric cars for the likes of Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and battery maker LG Energy. Solution to secure.

Recommended

The charm offensive comes after pioneering US climate legislation that offers tax credits to electric vehicle buyers if their battery uses raw materials extracted or processed from the US, trading partner countries or through recycling. That has accelerated the push by manufacturing groups to move their supply chains regionally and reduce reliance on China.

“People understand that there is no point in mining in Africa, refining in Asia and producing a battery with coal,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry. “What you’re seeing is a production resurgence in North America.”