Rio Ferdinand warns ‘ominous’ Man City are turning the Premier League into a ‘one horse race’

Rio Ferdinand has said Manchester City’s unstoppable form has threatened to turn the Premier League into a horse race.

City won again today and took the lead against Wolves after Jack Grealish gave the away side the lead after just 55 seconds to allay concerns over his recent performances.

Erling Haaland doubled City’s lead after 16 minutes to become the first Premier League player to score in each of his first four appearances away from home.

Rio Ferdinand has said Man City have turned the Premier League into a ‘one horse race’

A red card from Nathan Collins only worsened Bruno Lage’s chances of making a comeback at Molineux, and Phil Foden would end the game by completing the defeat in 69 minutes.

With 23 goals in their first seven games, City have by far the best offensive record in the league, with only Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur conceded this season.

The result also sees City return to the top of the Premier League, with Ferdinand explaining that Pep Guardiola’s team is already on track to secure a third consecutive league title.

City took the lead against Wolves today after 55 seconds via Jack Grealish

“It’s ominous for everyone else. It’s like a one-man race. They only get stronger. Haaland has fallen to the ground like a racehorse. He has taken everyone’s game to the next level.

Grealish responded beautifully to the critics with a good performance and a goal. Kyle Walker is coming back. All things look positive. There will be bumps in the road for every team, but this is looking good.”

Haaland’s record-breaking start to the season still earned him praise from all corners of the football world, and Ferdinand believed the Norwegian striker could both break the Premier League goalscoring record and put his name on the line for a Ballon d’Or if he did. can maintain its current form.



The club doubled their advantage when Erling Haaland scored his 11th Premier League goal

“He’s on the right track. I say 35 (goals). He has the ability to break records because he is on a team that absolutely dominates. He has the hunger and the desire.

‘He’s in (battle for the Ballon d’Or). If he maintains this form, if City win the Champions League, there is no doubt, there will be no one who can come close to him. He scored with his first touch today. He wasn’t involved in the game, but he doesn’t care.’ He added.

Rachel Brown agreed with Ferdinand’s assessment of the City striker, adding that the addition of Haaland has filled in the ‘missing piece’ the club was missing.

Phil Foden rounded out defeat as Pep Guardiola’s team returned to the top of the rankings

“I can’t really see how you’re stopping Haaland. He has everything. He is that missing piece for Manchester City. They have not had a central point, a number nine through and through. The defenders did nothing but hurt Erling Haaland.’

City will face Ferdinand’s beloved Manchester United on October 2.

Erik ten Hag’s team looks completely reformed since he got off to a bleak start to the season, but a visit to the Etihad will undoubtedly prove the Dutchman’s toughest test yet as Red Devils head coach.