Rio Ferdinand says Arsenal record-breaker Ethan Nwaneri could be the Gunners’ answer to Phil Foden

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Arsenal’s record-breaking Ethan Nwaneri, saying he could be the Gunners’ answer to Man City star Phil Foden.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history during Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

At 15 years, 5 months and 28 days, Nwaneri broke the record previously held by Harvey Elliott when he appeared as an injury time substitute for Fabio Vieira.

The midfielder was only called up to train with the first team for the first time on Saturday, but was given his debut by Mikel Arteta at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Former England defender Ferdinand believes the teenager has all the tools to be a Premier League star and compared him to City ace Foden.

There is no doubt about this child’s ability, Ferdinand told his YouTube channel

“I’ve heard from coaches who are at the club and from different people in the game at that level that there aren’t many 15-year-olds in the last 10 years who have got the ability that this guy has shown. on a consistent basis basis.

‘We are talking about the Foot of this world. As a 15-year-old, he is at the same level they are talking about.’

Foden has become a Man City star since making his debut for the club in 2017 aged just 17.

Foden made his debut for City in November 2017, coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League game against Feyenoord, aged 17.

A month later, he became the youngest English player to start a Champions League match in City’s 2–1 defeat to Shaktar Donetsk.

The City playmaker has since become the youngest Premier League winner in the league’s history and has twice been named PFA Young Player of the Year – as well as earning 16 caps for England.

Born in March 2007, a full year after Arsenal moved to The Emirates Stadium, Nwaneri was unable to get ready in the same dressing room as his Gunners teammates due to child protection laws.

The England Under-18 star is the first player born in 2007 to play in any of Europe’s top five leagues and is Arsenal’s youngest ever player in any competition.

The win at Brentford saw Arsenal return to the top of the table, a point ahead of Manchester City and Tottenham. They return to action after the international break when they host Spurs in the north London derby.