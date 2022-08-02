Rio Ferdinand predicts ‘no-one else gets close’ to Man City and Liverpool in the league this season

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester City will repeat their success in the Premier League this season – and only Liverpool will be realistic challengers, in a repeat of past years.

The former Manchester United hero sees no one else challenging for first place in the league this season, after Pep Guardiola’s City were just one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2021-22 to secure their fourth title in five seasons.

While a number of departures and arrivals have changed the situation in the football landscape of north-west England, the 43-year-old pundit expects history to repeat itself.

Rio Ferdinand says title race will be another battle between Manchester City and Liverpool

Ferdinand told FootballJOE: ‘Liverpool has a chance. It’s them two. I don’t think anyone else comes close to those two.

“I still think there are six or eight points between second and third.

“If someone like Spurs closes that gap – it’s a huge, huge, huge gap to close – they will do something to close it. Liverpool and City, I think it will be a two-horse race. I think City will win.’

Last season Chelsea finished in third place with 74 points, a whopping 18 points behind the Reds in second place. The Spurs were in fourth place three points behind the Blues but one point ahead of their North London rivals Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s City side won their fourth Premier League in five seasons in May

Liverpool lost players like Divock Origi and Sadio Mane during the off-season, but have signed Darwin Nunez, among others, for their campaign, which starts Saturday in Fulham.

Meanwhile, City’s title defense also kicks off with a visit to London, when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium the following day.

While many players have left the Etihad this summer – including Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus – the Citizens can count on Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips eager to win the Premier League titles.