Rio Ferdinand hits out at ‘mad’ inaction on racism after Richarlison had banana thrown at him

Rio Ferdinand has accused football’s governing bodies of brushing up against racism after a banana was thrown at Tottenham and Brazilian star Richarlison on Tuesday.

Richarlison was celebrating putting Brazil 2-1 up front against Tunisia in Paris when several objects were launched onto the pitch, clearly including a banana.

Footage shows Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking the banana while other objects were also thrown onto the field.

Earlier this month, Spanish police arrested five supporters in connection with an investigation into racist chants directed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in the derby with Atletico Madrid.

Ferdinand took to his YouTube channel on Wednesday to denounce inaction when it comes to racism, saying “sanctions are not harsh enough” to prevent repeat offenders.

“The sanctions are not working, the sanctions are not tough enough. There are no barriers, no repercussions, no authority to say this is what we stand for, and if you cross that line, bang,” he said.

“The way racism is being treated now is like, let’s just keep sweeping it under the rug. No one shouts loud enough, no player, no club, no organization can hold out long enough.

A banana was thrown on the pitch as Richarlison celebrated his goal with his teammates

Rio Ferdinand says response to Paris racism scandal is similar to when Richarlison was accused of showboating in Nottingham Forest earlier this season

Ferdinand wants tougher sanctions to deter ‘ignorant’ supporters

“It’s discouraging. Your own children wake up and say, “Dad, did you see that banana thrown at Richarlison’s field?” It’s crazy this.’

Ferdinand is convinced that ‘hysteria’ caused by a banana being thrown at Richarlison is akin to the social media debate when the Brazilian star clattered into Nottingham Forest for what many believe to be showboating in the last few minutes.

He was seen doing goalkeepers when he was roughly tackled by a Forest player.

“There was probably just as much vitriol and hysteria on social media and in the media in general as with this banana racism incident as there was when he did kick-ups and he was crushed. Let that sink in,” Ferdinand added.

‘It’s crazy man. That’s how it feels, racism is… it’s not here as an absolute thing that we should discuss and figure out and have zero tolerance with, it’s not there man.’

After Brazil’s 5-1 win in Paris, Brazilian captain Thiago Silva called on football to bring change on the terraces.

“I was saddened by the gesture they made when they threw the banana at Richarlison, which frankly makes me very sad because that’s not football,” he told reporters.

“Football is about supporting your team. Then we try to give everything on the field for the national team. But such gestures are not good for football.’

Richarlison’s club Tottenham condemned the Brazilian’s ‘disgusting’ racist abuse

The Premier League also spoke out against the Paris incident on Tuesday evening

The incident sparked anger from Richarlison, who after the game on Twitter challenged authorities to take the issue of racism seriously.

‘As long as [the authorities] keep ‘bla bla bla’ and don’t punish, it will continue like this, every day and everywhere,” he wrote.

The attacker also retweeted a series of messages of support he had received from clubs in Brazil, including Atletico Mineiro, Fluminese and America.

On Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League condemned Richarlison’s ‘disgusting’ racist abuse.

Spurs offered their support to their player in a tweet that read: ‘We are disgusted by Richarlison’s racial abuse during last night’s match between Brazil and Tunisia.

“This has no place in football or anywhere else. We’re behind you, Richy.”

Before the match, the Brazilian players gathered and posed for photos with an anti-racism banner that read: ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’

The Premier League also condemned the abuse, tweeting: “There is no room for racism anywhere. We must all tackle discrimination together. Challenge it. Report it. Change it.’

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) issued a statement via Twitter on Tuesday after the game about the Richarlison incident.

It read: ‘Unfortunately, a banana was thrown on the field at Richarlison, scorer of Brazil’s second goal.

‘The CBF strengthens its position in the fight against racism and rejects any expression of prejudice.’