Rio Ferdinand hails how Mikel Arteta is erasing ideas Arsenal that are a ‘soft touch’

Rio Ferdinand has praised Mikel Arteta for the work he has done at Arsenal following their massive 3-1 win over Tottenham in the North London Derby.

The Gunners continue their excellent start to the season by extending their lead at the top of the league table with a dominant performance against their local rivals.

Arteta’s work has not gone unnoticed, with BT Sport pundit Ferdinand highlighting after the game how much of a positive influence the Spaniard has had on the club since he took over from Unai Emery in 2019.

Rio Ferdinand (pictured) has praised Mikel Arteta after their win in the North London Derby

Arteta’s (pictured) side has extended their lead at the top of the rankings to 4 points

The former Manchester United defender told BT Sport: ‘They… [Arsenal] have come a long way.

“They cut corners on certain things you could have against them, like not playing in a big team and winning – they lost to Man Utd.

“They are seen as a soft touch, but this year they went to Brentford and won. They are slowly erasing those scars that can only bode well for the future under Mikel Arteta.’

After losing just one game to Manchester United this season, Arteta’s confident side now looks like the Arsenal teams of the 1990s, playing as if they could take on any team in the world.

Arsenal shot out against Tottenham, with Thomas Partey giving the Gunners the lead within 20 minutes with a superb 25-yard strike, before new signings Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka followed with goals to give Arsenal the three points.

Before Arteta took over, the Gunners struggled to reach the heights of their former glory under Wenger, but it seems Arteta has now opened a new chapter for the club, playing a whole new and exciting brand of football.

Cesc Fabregas (pictured) also praised the work Arteta had done at the club since the takeover

Arsenal have lost just one Premier League game this season after their 3-1 win over Spurs

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas was also on expert duty during the match, reiterating Ferdinand’s claims that Arteta has turned the clubs fortunes around.

Fabregas said: ‘I’m very happy because when Mikel took the job there was a long way to go to see these kinds of performances.

“Step by step, this is a team that gets better as we get older. They managed the game well in the second half.

Martin (Keown) commented that they should keep attacking, but they did it very cleverly, moving the ball back and forth and finding the right spaces to find the final third.

“Very positive and given the right message Mikel is sending, they lost to Man United, so it’s huge to win a big game like this.”