Rio Ferdinand falls fail of former Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in pre-match prank

Rio Ferdinand may have been known as a prankster when it came to his team-mates, but he got a cheeky push from Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Man Utd’s game against Southampton.

The former United defender was part of BT Sport’s live coverage of the match, watching the match alongside Paul Scholes and Peter Crouch in the center circle of St Mary’s pitch.

As the two sides warmed up around the TV pundits, Ronaldo saw a perfect opportunity to get one over his former United friend.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs a drinking bottle and targets Rio Ferdinand for a St Mary’s soak

Ferdinand looks at the impact of Ronaldo’s water attack as the water was up to his feet

The former United ace wasn’t happy to see his cream suede shoes get wet from Ronaldo

Grab a water bottle and spray Ferdinand apart with a stream of water, much to the amusement of the Portuguese prankster.

Ferdinand saw the funny side of the joke, but complained that the water had come all over his cream suede shoes. While Scholes and Crouch looked grinning at their former England teammate.

Ronaldo had previously greeted both Ferdinand and Scholes on the side of the pitch as he began his warm-up. However, there were no echoes of the punch he gave Jamie Carragher, as well as hugging ex-Liverpool star Crouch.

Ronaldo started the game on the bench alongside new Southampton signing Casemiro

Cristiano was set to do battle in the second half of United’s 1-0 win over Southampton

Ronaldo was a spectator from the bench while Erik ten Haag stayed with the same side who beat Liverpool on Monday night.

The 37-year-old did not enter the fray until late in the second half, when United took a 1-0 lead thanks to a second-half winner from Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese star was joined on the bench by new signing Casemiro, who started the game as a substitute but his United bowed in the second half at St Mary’s.