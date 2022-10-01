Rio Ferdinand calls for ‘sanctions’ to punish racism after Richarlison had a banana thrown at him

Rio Ferdinand has called for harsher punishments for anyone guilty of racial abuse, admitting he has grown tired of the debate and players being subjected to it.

The former England and Manchester United centre-back revealed he has become “tired and disgusted” by the behaviour, suggesting people think they can get away with it.

The Tottenham and Brazil star celebrated his goal in an international friendly 5-1 win against Tunisia when he threw a banana at him from the crowd.

Rio Ferdinand has called for tougher sentences for those found guilty of racial abuse

A banana was thrown on the pitch as Richarlison celebrated his goal with his teammates

Ferdinand said on BT Sport: “I am disgusted and tired, we have to keep having these conversations and players are being subjected to this abuse.

“It is time for those who run the game to impose sanctions to discourage those from doing it. It doesn’t feel like this is the case now and people feel like they can get rid of it.

“We don’t want to answer our kids questions about this. We want to answer why he is so good instead of why they threw a banana.

Rio Ferdinand says response to Paris racism scandal is similar to when Richarlison was accused of showboating in Nottingham Forest earlier this season

Thanks for your support Rio! ❤️ It is unacceptable, even with so many campaigns and information available, that it still happens. It will only change if these “people” are really punished… Until then it’s a losing game, bro! — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) September 28, 2022

‘This is a bigger problem than football, also a social problem.’

Ferdinand was quick to lend his support to Richarlison after the shocking abuse, before suggesting that the hysteria surrounding the event was akin to that following his showboating on the pitch against Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

He was seen doing kick-ups when he was roughly tackled late in the game by a Forest player as the Spurs tried to close the game.

Richarlison’s club Tottenham condemned the Brazilian’s ‘disgusting’ racist abuse

The Premier League also spoke out against the Paris incident on Tuesday evening

And he was joined at the time by fellow defender Thiago Silva to stand up for the Spurs forward.

After Brazil’s 5-1 win in Paris, captain Silva called on football to bring about change on the terraces, saying: “I was saddened by the gesture they made throwing the banana at Richarlison, which frankly makes me very sad because it isn’t. football,” he told reporters.

“Football is about supporting your team. Then we try to give everything on the field for the national team. But such gestures are not good for football.’

Earlier in September, Spanish police arrested five supporters in connection with an investigation into racist remarks against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in the derby with Atletico Madrid.