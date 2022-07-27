Ringy the Pooh! Hilarious moment black bear rings the doorbell while roaming around family’s porch 

A black bear was caught on camera ringing the doorbell of a family in South Carolina in the early hours of Tuesday morning, wondering if anyone was home.

Greenville County resident Wendy Watson said she nearly spit out her coffee after waking up and noticing footage captured from her Remo+ video doorbell that captured the moment around 3:30 a.m.

“The bear was strolling on the porch and reaching up around the doorbell and there was a little nose print on the window that you can see,” Watson told the local outlet. KFVS12.

“He looked around a bit and went back down and while he was here he ate a lot of birdseed,” she added.

It is not the first time that the bear has been spotted around the house, according to the local resident.

Watson suggests the beast is a frequent visitor, having had to replace two of her yard’s bird feeders on previous occasions.

“He pulled out some of our bird feeders, one I got just before Mother’s Day with a camera in it, although the camera was charging at the time,” she told NBC affiliate WYFF.

“No other damage was done,” she added.

EVERYONE HOME?: An adult black bear, estimated to be between two and four years old, rang the bell at the home of South Carolina resident Wendy Watson early Tuesday morning.

DISAPPOINTED: The black bear finally left the house’s porch after no one answered his call to be let in

President of the Wildlife of Rehab of Greenville, a nonprofit that focuses on rehabilitating injured and abandoned wildlife, Watson says the bear is “well” and is always welcome in her 31-acre home, despite being caused damage in the past.

She has also decided to remove most of her bird feeders, except a small one, to prevent more bears from coming to her house in the future.

Meanwhile, the black bear on camera is thought to be a young adult estimated to be between two and four years old, Greg Lucas — a conservationist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources — told KFVS12.

He also advised local residents to remove bird feeders and seal their waste if they don’t want bears in their yard.

An exterior view of Watson’s 31-acre home, where the black bear is a frequent visitor but always welcome, she says

Bear spotting in South Carolina is common as the state is home to 1,000 black bears, according to the state Myle Beach Online.

More than two-thirds of them, about 700, live in the western part of Palmetto state, near the southern tip of the Appalachians.

Rangers advise people not to run from bears and instead make the animals aware of the human presence by speaking assertively, singing or clapping hands.