Ringwood, the latest town to switch off Christmas lights, angers business owners

Another UK city has turned off its Christmas lights due to rising energy costs, leaving business owners furious about the impact it will have on seasonal trading.

Traders in the town of Ringwood, an idyllic market town in Hampshire, have seen festive lights go out on the high street as the council struggled with rising costs.

Councils across the UK have canceled Christmas lights and other events due to rising energy costs.

It comes after authorities in Cambridgeshire, Surrey, Bristol, Kent and Buckinghamshire announced they had canceled their light turns for this year.

The roads on either side of Christchurch Road are lit, but the Council of Ringwood has ‘left out’ the main street due to rising costs.

The Christmas lights usually encourage shoppers to stay out later and businesses hoped they would help boost sales after a rough year.

Shad Mannan owns a popular late night Indian restaurant.

He said: ‘I started contacting the council a few years ago to find out why our street is not included in the Christmas festivities and I was told it would be looked into but every year the lights come on and we still have nothing.

“As a company, we feel undervalued and overlooked. We know that the municipality does not have unlimited resources. All we ask is that we be considered included.

“All we want is for Ringwood to be the very best thriving market town there can be, including all the businesses.”

Other businesses along the street, such as Price’s Fish and Chips, Italian restaurant Amarone and newsagents, are unhappy with the decision.

Extravagant festive light shows in shopping streets and homes are a tradition across the country during the winter months – but many have been shut down this year as municipalities struggle to foot the bill to keep them on.

Hartlepool Borough Council said it did not have enough money to stage the festive lights-on, blaming a lack of grants, funding and the fact that it already spent money last month to pay for this year’s fireworks.

Ely City Council in Cambridgeshire said the much-loved light display cost £9,000.

Meanwhile, Guildford Borough Council claimed it could not ’cause or justify’ funding for its annual main street lighting, which attracts thousands each year.

UK councils have canceled the switching on of Christmas lights and similar festive events, blaming rising energy costs. Pictured: Switching on Oxford Street lighting in 2022

Christmas for thousands of shoppers across Britain will look markedly different this year as a number of traditional light displays are no longer taking place. Pictured: Regent Street lighting in 2020

Christmas markets have also been cancelled, such as in Southampton, Glasgow and Leeds.

Some areas are continuing the annual festivities but have taken cost-cutting measures.

London’s Oxford Street will use LED lights for limited hours – between 3pm and 11pm – to avoid unnecessary bill wastage.

Chris Wilkins, Ringwood town clerk, said the local shops contributed ‘nothing’ to the cost of the Christmas lights.

He said: ‘The cost of the Christmas lights is borne entirely by this council from the council tax levied on local households – the business sector contributes nothing to the cost and this council receives nothing from the business rates.

“Our councilors are well aware of the burden of council taxes on the local population and are committed to keeping costs down and ensuring the city gets maximum value from the money.

“We would really like to expand the Christmas show with more properties, but the councilors have made the difficult decision that what we have at the moment is the best we can afford.

“I appreciate that some properties are being left out and we regret this, but hope residents will understand the reasoning behind it.”