Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clarke looks sensational in chic black gown at the BAFTA Cymru Awards

Rings Of Power star Morfydd Clarke looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the red carpet at the Bafta Cymru Awards in Cardiff on Sunday.

The 33-year-old actress, who grew up in the city, donned a chic black dress for the St David’s Hall event.

BAFTA Cymru is the Welsh branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and honors work in front of and behind the camera.

Morfydd’s velvet gown had a sculpted bodice and a princess skirt that she paired with a pair of diamond earrings.

The stunner opted for a dewey makeup look complete with a slick red lipstick.

Morfydd let her blonde locks flow down her back like a natural wave as she formed a storm on the red carpet.

Elsewhere, the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, 29, who will take on the role of the famed Time Lord next year, cut a neat figure in a navy blue and black suit.

He layered the jacket over a crisp white shirt and the actor completed the look with a selection of gold jewelry.

It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells also made an appearance, showing off his unique sense of style during the chic ceremony.

The Welsh actor wore a quirky ruffled jacket which he wore with pinstripe trousers and a rope belt.

It comes after Jodie Whittaker’s final farewell as Doctor Who’s iconic Time Lord has been teased via the show’s social media with a brand new trailer.

It was also revealed that the highly anticipated episode, called Power Of The Doctor, will be released on October 23 – meaning fans will only have to wait a matter of weeks to see the dramatic finale.

Presenter: Later in the evening, Morfydd took the stage to present an award

The actress will step out of the BBC sci-fi drama in the centennial special next month, after five years as the 13th and first female Doctor.

Jodie previously teased the episode, explaining that Empire Magazine: “It has all the iconic things you associate with Doctor Who. It’s huge.’

And as she spoke of her impending departure from the screen, she admitted, “I can’t talk about it without crying. When I could see that the crew was happy with that last shot, my lower lip started to tremble.

Slim: Ncuti Gatwa (right) cut a neat figure in a navy blue and black suit. (pictured with Callum Scott Howells)

Fashion Ahead: It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells (right) also appeared and showed his unique sense of style at the chic ceremony

“I was like, ‘Well, they can’t say they need another take now because I’ve lost it!'” she joked.

‘Welcome to the End of Your Existence’: It comes after Jodie Whittaker’s final farewell as Doctor Who’s iconic Time Lord has been teased via the show’s social media with a brand new trailer

Jodie’s role will be taken over by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa, as screenwriter Russell T. Davies also returns to the show.

Ncuti becomes the first black doctor in the show’s history, marking another milestone for the long-running BBC series.

And during its run, the show will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023 – with the return of beloved 10th Doctor, David Tennant, who will appear alongside Catherine Tate.