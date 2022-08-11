Ring’s New TV Show Sounds Like a Dystopian America’s Funniest Home Videos

Ring, the Amazon-owned home security company that sells you a camera as quickly as it gives law enforcement access to the same camera’s footage without a warrant, is making a television show that sounds like an invitation to participate in the surveillance state. You know, as a fun family activity.

Deadline reports that Wanda Sykes has signed up to host Ring Nationa new America’s Funniest Home Videosstyle clip show from MGM Television, Ring and Big Fish Entertainment, the production company behind it Live PD Described as a “daily dose of life’s unpredictable, heartwarming and hilarious viral videos” in a press release, Ring Nation will feature images captured with Ring cameras of people, presented in a manner intended to be entertaining.

Ring Nation Sounds An Invitation To Join The Surveillance State As A Fun Family Activity

“Bringing the new community together is at the heart of our mission at Ring, and Ring Nation gives friends and family a fun new way to enjoy time together”, founder of Ring and Ring Nation executive producer Jamie Siminoff said in the press release. “We are so excited that Wanda Sykes is joining us Ring Nation to share people’s memorable moments with viewers.”

As Deadline points out, Ring Nation“a pretty transparent piece of corporate synergy for Amazon, which owns MGM Television, Big Fish and Ring, and (obviously) has a vested interest in encouraging more people to outfit their homes with Ring technology. There are almost certainly Ring owners interested in participating in Ring Nation and will take the opportunity to comment Wanda Sykes on whatever compelling images they make around their home.

But as one of Ring’s most veiled attempts to normalize the idea and practice of people constantly watching each other, Ring Nation may also just be the reminder some people need to avoid that particular case of our modern panopticon.

Ring Nation will premiere in syndication on September 26.