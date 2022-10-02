Ringo Starr, 82, has to cancel show in New Buffalo after famed drummer fell ill

<!–

Ringo Starr and his band’s show in New Buffalo, Michigan, was canceled Saturday night after the famed drummer fell ill.

The 82-year-old Beatles legend stopped performing at the Four Winds Casino just hours before taking the stage after realizing he could not perform due to an illness affecting his voice.

The band’s spokesperson has said Ringo does not have COVID-19, but did not say what hit him.

One of the concertgoers told TMZ that he went to the management of Four Winds Casino and insisted on why the show was a no-go, and was told that Ringo was ill but did not want to continue.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Ringo and the band’s show scheduled for Sunday night in Prior Lake, Minnesota will go ahead.

Organizers hope to reschedule the New Buffalo show, but promoters told fans they could get a refund if it worked out better.

MailOnline has reached out to Ringo’s representatives for comment.

Last month, Ringo celebrated his 82nd birthday by hosting his annual Peace and Love party in Beverly Hills.

Ringo has a lot to celebrate lately, as he and second wife Barbara were married for 41 years on April 27.

The Scouse icon has three children – son Zak, 56; son Jason, 54; and daughter Lee, 51 – from his decade-long marriage to Maureen Starkey, which ended in 1975.

The nine-time Grammy winner and his All Starr Band concluded the first leg of their Spring Tour 2022 in Clearwater, Florida, on June 26.

The tour – postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic – will resume in the fall on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and conclude October 20 in Mexico City.

All Starr Band: (LR) Warren Ham, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Ringo Starr, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonnette (pictured in May)

Ringo’s Birthday Party Comes Just Weeks After He made history as the first member of The Beatles to auction a collection of digital NFT artworks.

$1,000 was the starting bid for all five of the Englishman’s pieces – Galaxy One, Galaxy Two, Bandana Man, Starr Art and Crash – including short animated videos featuring his drumming.

“I’ve always wanted to be a drummer, but you never know where a new idea or path will lead you,” Ringo (née Richard Starkey) said in a statement.

“This new technology is so distant that it has inspired me and I have loved creating these NFTs by combining my art and my music. Who would have thought I would spread peace and love in the metaverse.’

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Lotus Foundation, an organization that focuses on promoting social welfare in areas such as substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, abused women and their children, homelessness and needy animals.