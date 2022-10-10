Ring Magazine release new top ten heavyweight rankings with no Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is a notable absentee from Ring Magazine’s latest updated top ten heavyweights.
The WBC heavyweight world champion is widely regarded as the best boxer in his division, but is currently not in the top ten.
Instead, Oleksandr Usyk leads the way as Ring champion, with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder right behind him.
The reason for this is that Fury has left Ring Magazine’s heavyweight belt while claiming he was retiring in August.
As a result, the crown of the Ring was on the line for the rematch between Usyk and Joshua and the Ukrainian took it home.
While Fury has now confirmed suspicions that he isn’t actually retired after all, Ring hasn’t decided to reorder him yet.
It looks like this won’t happen until he fights again on December 3.
For now, the Ring Magazine heavyweight top ten looks like this…
10. Zhilei Zhang
Zhang is 24-1-1 (19 KOs) and is a top heavyweight contender.
9. Frank Sanchez
Sanchez is 20-0 (13 KO’s) and is a top heavyweight contender.
8. Filip Hrgovic
Hrgovic is 15-0 (12 KOs) and is a top heavyweight contender.
7. Joseph Parker
Parker is 30-3 (21 KOs) and is a former WBO Heavyweight World Champion.
6. Luis Ortiz
Ortiz 33-3 (28 KO’s) and is a two-time former world heavyweight challenger.
5. Dillian Whyte
Whyte is 28-3 (19 KOs) and is a former heavyweight world title challenger.
4. Andy Ruiz Jr
Ruiz Jr is 35-2 (22 KO’s) and is a former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion.
3. Joe Joyce
Joyce is 15-0 (14 KOs) and is a top heavyweight contender.
2. Deontay Wilder
Wilder is 42-2-1 (41 KOs) and is a former WBC Heavyweight World Champion.
1. Anthony Joshua
Joshua is 24-3 (22 KOs) and is a former two-time WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion.
Champion – Oleksandr Usyk
Usyk is 20-0 (13 KO’s) and is the current WBA, IBF and WBO World Heavyweight Champion.
