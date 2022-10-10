Ring Magazine release new top ten heavyweight rankings with no Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a notable absentee from Ring Magazine’s latest updated top ten heavyweights.

The WBC heavyweight world champion is widely regarded as the best boxer in his division, but is currently not in the top ten.

Getty Fury is the WBC Heavyweight World Champion, but has left his Ring belt

Instead, Oleksandr Usyk leads the way as Ring champion, with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder right behind him.

The reason for this is that Fury has left Ring Magazine’s heavyweight belt while claiming he was retiring in August.

As a result, the crown of the Ring was on the line for the rematch between Usyk and Joshua and the Ukrainian took it home.

While Fury has now confirmed suspicions that he isn’t actually retired after all, Ring hasn’t decided to reorder him yet.

It looks like this won’t happen until he fights again on December 3.

For now, the Ring Magazine heavyweight top ten looks like this…

Oleksandr Usyk – Instagram The Ring Magazine belt is not a typical world title like the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO, but is considered a prestigious trophy that is only awarded when the best fight the best

10. Zhilei Zhang

Zhang is 24-1-1 (19 KOs) and is a top heavyweight contender.

9. Frank Sanchez

Sanchez is 20-0 (13 KO’s) and is a top heavyweight contender.

8. Filip Hrgovic

Hrgovic is 15-0 (12 KOs) and is a top heavyweight contender.

7. Joseph Parker

Parker is 30-3 (21 KOs) and is a former WBO Heavyweight World Champion.

Richard Pelham / The Sun Joe Joyce is at number three, while Parker has dropped to number seven

6. Luis Ortiz

Ortiz 33-3 (28 KO’s) and is a two-time former world heavyweight challenger.

5. Dillian Whyte

Whyte is 28-3 (19 KOs) and is a former heavyweight world title challenger.

4. Andy Ruiz Jr

Ruiz Jr is 35-2 (22 KO’s) and is a former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion.

Stephanie Trapp/TGB Andy Ruiz Jr has caught up with Dillian Whyte after beating Luis Ortiz

3. Joe Joyce

Joyce is 15-0 (14 KOs) and is a top heavyweight contender.

2. Deontay Wilder

Wilder is 42-2-1 (41 KOs) and is a former WBC Heavyweight World Champion.

1. Anthony Joshua

Joshua is 24-3 (22 KOs) and is a former two-time WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion.

Champion – Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk is 20-0 (13 KO’s) and is the current WBA, IBF and WBO World Heavyweight Champion.