Ring Car Cam could catch someone trying to hijack your car and let you yell at them, too

By
Jacky
-
Ring Car Cam could catch someone trying to hijack your car and let you yell at them, too

What’s good for your home is probably, at least when it comes to safety, good for your car. That’s probably the thinking of video doorbell company Ring. It has finally officially unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the Ring Car Cam it’s been talking about for almost a year and a half.

The dual-camera system on the dashboard looks almost exactly like the leaks we saw a good year ago. It’s a relatively compact box of cameras, microphones, speakers, and motion detectors on an extension that attaches to your dashboard. It’s unclear if Ring Car Cam can also be flipped and attached to the windshield.

Ring Auto Cam

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring Car Cam has a collection of useful, but not groundbreaking, security features. It can detect motion inside and outside your car and send notifications and videos, which begin recording as soon as motion is detected, to the same Ring app you use for your other Ring devices.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR