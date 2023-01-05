Ring Car Cam could catch someone trying to hijack your car and let you yell at them, too

What’s good for your home is probably, at least when it comes to safety, good for your car. That’s probably the thinking of video doorbell company Ring. It has finally officially unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the Ring Car Cam it’s been talking about for almost a year and a half.

The dual-camera system on the dashboard looks almost exactly like the leaks we saw a good year ago. It’s a relatively compact box of cameras, microphones, speakers, and motion detectors on an extension that attaches to your dashboard. It’s unclear if Ring Car Cam can also be flipped and attached to the windshield.

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring Car Cam has a collection of useful, but not groundbreaking, security features. It can detect motion inside and outside your car and send notifications and videos, which begin recording as soon as motion is detected, to the same Ring app you use for your other Ring devices.

If an intruder breaks into your car and you receive an alert, you can even start talking (or yelling) to them via the Ring Car Cam.

Amazon owns Ring, so it should come as no surprise that Ring Car cam can also make on-demand recordings (up to a few minutes) that you trigger with the phrase “Alexa, record”. This can be useful if you see a motorist exhibiting bizarre behavior and want to capture and share it in your next TikTok.

Virtually all of these features, including two-way audio and voice-activated recording, were found in the original Owl Car Cam, another dashboard-based security camera that could view both the interior and exterior of your car, send motion-activated videos to a dedicated app, and even record video based on voice commands. That product disappeared in 2020 and it doesn’t look like it’s coming back any time soon.

(Image credit: ring)

Ring Car Cam has the undeniable advantage of joining the existing Ring ecosystem and, by extension, the Amazon Alexa job (it even has the signature Alexa Blue Circle at the top).

Ring told us that pre-orders for Ring Car Cam begin today (January 5). The list price is $249.99, but there’s a limited time deal of $199.99. While you don’t need a subscription for all of the features listed above, unless you pay $6 a month ($60 a year) for a Ring Protect, you can’t drive your car if you’re away from your Wi-Fi network. Go subscription that allows the device to connect to an LTE network. That subscription also enhances the Traffic Stop utility, which automatically uploads part of the recording to the cloud, while the reminder is stored locally on the device.

Like the Owl Car Cam, Ring Car Cam connects via an OBD II adapter, which plugs into your car’s OBD port (mechanics use this port to diagnose modern vehicles). While we’re hoping for a wireless adapter, Ring Car Cam is a wired device. This means slinging thinner around your dash (it can usually disappear into the space between the windshield and dash) and then under the dash to the port.

Still, with nearly three-quarters of a million cars in the US and over a hundred thousand in the UK stolen each year, there’s no question that a pair of watchful, digital eyes can be a welcome addition to the dashboard of your beloved car. .

View our CES 2023 hub for all the latest from the show as it happens. We cover everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops and smart home gadgets, so stay with us for the big stories.