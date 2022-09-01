Riley Higgins: Son of Mortgage Choice co-founder to remain in jail over alleged Sydney robbery

<!–

The son of a multimillionaire remains in custody after CCTV turned up of the amateur rapper allegedly holding a gas station with an air rifle.

Riley Higgins, the son of Mortgage Choice co-founder Peter Higgins, will remain in custody for at least two more weeks after being charged with the alleged robbery of the Metro Petroliam gas station at Avalon on Sydney’s Northern Beaches on August 17.

The 23-year-old was due to file a bail petition with Manly Court on Thursday, but his lawyer Paul McGirr said the petition would not go through.

Mr McGirr said the court’s release request would be filed later this month once his client undergoes a mental health assessment and secures a place of residence, the Daily Telegraph reported.

CCTV footage from the Avalon gas station shows Higgins allegedly aiming an air rifle at the head of a terrified assistant before handing over $400 in cash.

Police said officers were called to the station on Barrenjoey Road in Avalon following reports of an alleged armed robbery on Aug. 17 around 4:15 p.m.

Higgins was charged a short time later with theft with a dangerous weapon.

According to a statement from the NSW Police Department, a man allegedly threatened two gas station workers with weapons “before fleeing the scene with cash.”

The 23-year-old, who attended the elite private boys’ school Scots College, did not apply for bail when he first appeared in court on August 18 via video link.

Higgins has yet to make a plea with magistrate Robyn Denes who is scheduling the bail application in two weeks on September 15.

Higgins is the heir to the multimillionaire fortune forged by his father Peter, who launched Mortgage Choice in 1992 but is no longer affiliated with the company.

The Australian mortgage brokerage has a customer base of over 350,000 and a home loan panel of over 40 lenders nationwide.

The company is valued at about $244 million.

The Scots College Alumni was previously captured standing shoulder to shoulder with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, but spends his time uploading videos of him freestyle rapping to his social media pages.

Higgins often posts clips of himself rapping to hip-hop beats with explicit lyrics, and in one video, he’s wearing a black tracksuit and dark sunglasses.

Despite his privileged private school upbringing, she calls herself a “gangster freak” in songs with rough lyrics about city life.

Other posts on Higgin’s social media show him riding boats and posing with luxury cars, as well as astride a horse at a polo tournament.

Other posts on Higgin’s social media show him riding boats and posing with luxury cars, as well as astride a horse at a polo tournament (pictured)