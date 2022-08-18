Riley Higgins property heir and rapper accused of robbing Avalon petrol station with an air rifle

<!–

The heir to a multi-millionaire real estate tycoon photographed alongside Scott Morrison is accused of robbing a gas station with an air rifle for just $400.

Riley Higgins, 23, son of multi-millionaire Mortgage Choice co-founder Peter Higgins, reportedly walked into the Metro Petroliam Service Station in Avalon on Sydney’s North Beach just after 4 p.m. Wednesday and ‘politely’ asked for cash, heard a court.

The armature rapper, who posts videos of his music online, appeared Thursday via a video link at the Manly Local Court, where he was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

His attorney Robert Candelori told NewsLocal that his client plans to defend the charges.

Riley Higgins (pictured), 23, is accused of robbing a supermarket in Sydney’s northern beaches on Wednesday, armed with an air rifle

Higgins is said to have been caught on CCTV entering the supermarket with an air rifle as he approached the counter

Workers say a man politely asked for the money before fleeing the scene with $400 cash

Where did the Higgins family fortune come from? Riley Higgins, 23, is the son of Peter Higgins, who helped launch Mortgage Choice in 1992. The Australian mortgage broker has a customer base of over 350,000 and a home loan panel of over 40 lenders nationwide. The company is valued at around $244 million, but Peter Higgins has since sold his stake in the company. Riley Higgins, who attended Scots College — the $40,000-a-year elite school in Sydney’s eastern suburbs — was once photographed with his multimillionaire father alongside former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

A shocked employee caught on CCTV with a gun to her face claimed the armed robber was very well-mannered.

“It was terribly surreal… he was very polite,” she said 9News

Another employee said, “Is this really happening… are you kidding me?”

Higgins will spend the next two weeks behind bars after he refused to file a parole request on Thursday.

“This is serious business and of course he needs to be assessed mentally, what we are arranging for that to happen and hopefully we will have more information later on,” said Mr Candelori.

“But at this stage the case is being defended.”

Higgins returns to court on September 1.