Rihanna rocks oversized menswear denim duo as she enjoys late night dinner with friends in New York

Rihanna rocked a denim look as she enjoyed a late night nosh with friends in New York early Sunday.

The 34-year-old looked sophisticated yet casual in a Balenciaga men’s oversized denim pullover hoodie and baggie jeans. The top sells for over $2,000.

The Grammy winner’s hair was styled with bangs and her long dark locks were smooth and straight.

The Diamonds singer wore asymmetrical accessories and sported a long dangling diamond earring on one ear and a large solitaire stud on the other.

She stepped out in chartreuse-framed sunglasses and pumps in the same color and topped off the ensemble with a black clutch.

The superstar has been enjoying Fashion Week in the Big Apple and decided to share a late night nosh with some friends at the Bowery Hotel.

Witnesses say she was dropped off by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky around 2am and enjoyed pizza with her group at Gemma restaurant until 6am.

The founder of Fenty and his beau have kept a low profile since the birth of their son in May.

The couple have not disclosed the name of their tyke but have been spotted walking together late at night while the baby is asleep.

The couple enjoys a bit of nightlife during Fashion Week, getting out on a date night and going to a club.

In April of this year, the multi-talented artist made her debut on Forbes’ billionaire list, thanks to her Fenty beauty and Savage x Fenty lingerie lines.

She has used some of her wealth to establish the Claire Lionel Foundation, which funds groundbreaking education and emergency preparedness and response programs around the world.