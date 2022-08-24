Rihanna rocks navy blue jersey and checkered trousers as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna was the epitome of cool when she stepped out with her beau A$AP Rocky in New York City on Tuesday.

The Diamonds singer, 34, was wearing a shiny navy blue sports shirt and checked trousers as she entered an office building wearing white sunglasses.

The outing comes less than a week after A$AP, 33, pleaded not guilty to a firearms assault in Los Angeles.

As she usually does, Rihanna looked effortlessly stylish.

Wearing a snake-print wallet with bamboo handles, she walked comfortably but fashionably forward in Adidas sneakers.

Her hair, styled in loose romantic waves and parted in the middle, flowed down to her waist.

She accentuated her naturally gorgeous complexion with a generous amount of lip gloss and bronzer blush.

A$AP also looked stylish in a white t-shirt, blue Gucci slacks and chunky sneakers. He completed the look with a black New York Yankees hat.

In May, Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together, a boy whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source informed People the moment the two stars “adapted” to motherhood and fatherhood, but “do it right.”

“Their son is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider explained, adding: “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’

Outside of parenthood, A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is embroiled in legal trouble. Last week, the rapper made a not-guilty plea following a showdown in Hollywood in 2021.

Prosecutors charged him with pulling a gun and shooting twice at a former friend during an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from former boyfriend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who, along with Rocky, was a member of the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the Los Angeles International Airport incident on April 20, after vacationing with partner Rihanna, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single ‘Peso’ in 2011. His 2013 debut album ‘Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.’

Mayers is charged with two felonies involving a semi-automatic firearm and faces up to four years in prison on each charge if convicted.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon decided the charges were serious enough to push for a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, which would have meant only a maximum of one year in prison for each count.

“Firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have had tragic consequences not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascon said after announcing the indictment.

“My office has conducted a thorough investigation, not the evidence in this case, and determined that the addition of a special charge of firearms was justified.”

Prosecutors say Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron during the altercation and then fired it twice at him, injuring his hand.

Ephron also recently filed a civil lawsuit in LA against Mayers in which his attorneys say Mayers “pulled out a gun and purposely pointed it at (Ephron) and fired multiple shots.”

Adding that Ephron “feared for his life,” the suit says Ephron was “hit by bullet projectile/fragments” causing him injuries that required medical attention.