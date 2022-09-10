Rihanna puts on a sexy display as she steps out to meet A$AP Rocky at his event in NYC

<!–

Rihanna looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her legs in a black corset and mini dress on Friday while attending an event with her beau A$AP Rocky.

Known for her impeccable sense of style, the hitmaker, 34, was covered in glittering diamond necklaces and earrings.

Adding flair to her already striking look, the Diamonds singer rocked a black handbag and sheer heels.

Shine bright: Rihanna flaunted her legs in a black corset and mini dress when the Barbadian beauty met her beau A$AP Rocky at his Mercer & Prince whiskey event in New York on Friday

Dazzling: The hitmaker, 34, radiated confidence as she showed off her stuff dripping with diamonds

The new mom appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed some downtime from parenting duties.

In May, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source informed People the moment the two stars “adapted” to motherhood and fatherhood, but “do it right.”

“Their little boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider added, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’

New life: In May, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a boy whose name they have yet to reveal

Mom for the first time: The new mom appeared in good spirits while enjoying some time from the parenting duties

Meanwhile, A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is embroiled in legal troubles following a showdown in Hollywood in 2021.

Prosecutors charged him with pulling a gun and shooting twice at a former friend during an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.

The Los Angeles Superior Court ordered the rapper to stay away from former boyfriend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who, along with Rocky, was a member of the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

New Parents: A source told People at the time that the two stars have ‘adjusted’ to motherhood and fatherhood, but are ‘doing it right’

Legal Troubles: A$AP — real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers — has pleaded not guilty to a 2021 Hollywood showdown

Charged with two felonies involving a semi-automatic firearm, prosecutors say Mayers could face up to four years in prison for each charge if convicted.

Prosecutors allege Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron during the altercation and then fired it twice at him, injuring his hand.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon decided the charges were serious enough to seek felony status. Hollywood.’

Challenges ahead: Charged with two semi-automatic firearms felonies, prosecutors say Mayers could face up to four years in prison on each charge if convicted