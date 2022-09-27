Rihanna ‘mulling over list of 50 possible guest artists’ for her Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna is reportedly considering inviting some guest artists onstage at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Feb. 12, or if she goes solo.

The 34-year-old new mom and her creative team are mulling over a list of nearly 50 possible names to join her onstage at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium for her 12- to 15-minute set — according to TMZ.

Sources tell the publication that anyone she has ever worked with is “fair game” to appear on stage.

The nine-time Grammy winner (born Robyn Fenty) has previously worked with the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Coldplay, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, SZA, Bono, Jay-Z, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

On Monday night, the CEO of Fenty Beauty was spotted heading to a recording studio in Manhattan with her baby daddy, two-time Grammy nominee A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and the 33-year-old rapper (née Rakim Mayers) welcomed their first child – a son – on May 19 and may be working on her long-delayed ninth studio album.

The previous show on February 13 – with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg – drew 103.4 million viewers and won three Creative Arts Emmys.

In 2019, the founder of Savage x Fenty turned down the NFL’s offer to headline the halftime show due to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest against police brutality/racial inequality in the United States during the Star-Spangled Banner .

'Absolute. I wouldn't dare," said Rihanna at the time.

‘For what? Who wins? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a seller. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I don’t agree with at all, and I had no intention of serving them in any way.”

It’s worth noting that Jay-Z, the boss of the Believe It singer’s Roc Nation label, signed a multi-year partnership with the NFL in 2019, and he’s one of the executive producers and “strategic entertainment consultant” for the next halftime. show.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has exceeded expectations at every turn,” the 52-year-old rap mogul (née Shawn Carter) told the NFL on Sunday.

‘A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.’

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old free agent — who reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in 2019 — has not been signed to any football team from 2017-2022.

Colin – who published the children’s book I Color Myself Different in April – welcome his first child in August with baby mama Nessa Diab.

Confidential settlement reached with the NFL in 2019: Meanwhile, the 34-year-old free agent (M, pictured in 2016) from 2017-2022 is not signed to a football team