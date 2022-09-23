Rihanna looks glamorous at 3 am as she leaves her hotel showing her stomach… 14 weeks after birth

Rihanna looked glamorous as she left her New York City hotel at 3am.

The singer wore a giant fuzzy coat, a white shirt that gave a glimpse of her belly and loose track pants just 14 weeks after the birth of her first child, a son, with A$AP Rocky.

The Diamonds singer was holding a green handbag and wearing her hair that fell naturally over her shoulders under a black hat. Adding flair to her already striking look, the hitmaker, 34, wore two glittering diamond necklaces and sunglasses as she headed to an office building.

Shine bright: Rihanna looked sporty and glamorous as she left her hotel at 3am wearing a large fuzzy coat, white shirt and loose track pants as she flashed her belly just 14 weeks after giving birth

The new mom appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed some downtime from parenting duties.

In May, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source told People at the time that the two stars have “adjusted” to motherhood and fatherhood, but are “doing great.”

“Their little boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider added, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She’s a wonderful mother.’

Casually glamorous: Known for her impeccable sense of style, the Diamonds singer clutched a green handbag and wore her hair naturally over her shoulders under a black hat and added two glittering diamond necklaces to complete the look

The singer has been making late-night trips to the recording studio to work on new music since it’s been six years since her last album came out.

Meanwhile, A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is embroiled in legal troubles following a showdown in Hollywood in 2021.

Prosecutors charged him with pulling a gun and shooting twice at a former friend during an altercation in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.

New Mom: In May, the beauty and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a boy whose name they have yet to reveal

The Los Angeles Superior Court ordered the rapper to stay away from former boyfriend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who, along with Rocky, was a member of the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

Prosecutors have been charged with two semi-automatic firearms offenses and say Mayers could face up to four years in prison for each charge if convicted.

Prosecutors allege Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron during the altercation and then fired it twice at him, injuring his hand.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon decided the charges were serious enough to push for a felony. bystanders visiting Hollywood.”